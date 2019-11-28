I catch Sarah Lee Guthrie mid-transition. When we speak, she’s wrapping up a jaunt with her father Arlo’s “Alice’s Restaurant: Back by Popular Demand” tour, an extension of the 50th anniversary run that launched in 2015. This week the entire Guthrie family takes its final Thanksgiving bow at New York’s Carnegie Hall in front of familiar faces the 40-year-old has known since first taking its stage as a child. It’s part of her path of rediscovery as a solo artist, a prospect alternately frightening and exhilarating.
“My dad has been so generous with me in allowing me to grow some wings on his stage,” she says. “It’s been exceptional. I’m soaking it up now and trying to cherish these last moments here.”
Hers is a remarkable family — an American institution, really. Her father, Arlo Guthrie, has been a pivotal figure since the 1960s as a singer-songwriter and activist, famously transforming a 1965 littering charge into an 18-minute statement, “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree,” that’s outlasted even the dreaded "permanent record." (We may also add Woodstock, “The Motorcycle Song,” “Coming Into Los Angeles,” and a top-selling cover of “City of New Orleans” to his achievements.)
Her grandfather, of course, is Woody Guthrie, a folk-music pioneer who managed to transcend folk music — heck, music, period — to embody, to this day, an unrelenting ideal of hope and aspiration. The resonance of his 1940 composition, “This Land Is Your Land,” remains such that when Sarah Lee unveiled it during the 2017 Women’s March on Washington, her voice was instantly swarmed by thousands.
“That was when I pinpointed what my contribution could be,” she says. “I tried some of his other songs and some Pete Seeger songs, but every time I came around to ‘This Land Is Your Land,’ to see people of all ages and all kinds light up and smile and know the words — I thought, ‘Wow. This has a massive impact.’
"That was something I’d never practiced before. I’d never seen it in action. It’s one thing to be at a concert where everyone’s singing it and it’s so lovely. But when you put it to the street and see how it works — that song was the most effective at bringing people’s hearts and voices together.”
The Guthries themselves have been doing that for decades, even within. Sarah Lee’s the youngest of Arlo’s four children. They're all musicians and, in some cases, the parents of musicians. They’ve spent their lives in family projects. Sarah Lee made her recording debut before her second birthday, joining her siblings and others for “Garden Song” on Arlo’s 1981 album, “Power of Love.”
Upon its mention, she laughs. “I don’t remember that,” she says.
But she does recall 1992’s “Woody’s 20 Grow Big Songs,” a Grammy-nominated family affair involving her father, aunt Nora, uncle Joady (named for Tom Joad — we’ll get to that), and her sisters, brother and cousins under longtime friend and producer Frankie Fuchs.
“Some of these songs had recordings of Woody’s that we were able to sing with,” Sarah Lee says. “That was the first time where Dad was directing us into parts and making us sound like we knew what we were doing. Then we hit the stage shortly after that: Carnegie Hall. For us to have the opportunity to sing is one thing, but our very first show in all of — and my brother and sisters say this too — our careers is Carnegie Hall. The big joke in our family is that when we got offstage, my dad said, ‘Well, it’s all downhill from here.’”
Well, not entirely. At age 14, she sang live on her own with Pete Seeger’s “Sailing Down This Golden River” during her father’s 1993 tour with Seeger. Luckily, it was recorded for posterity and released, so we know the date: Aug. 8 at The Barns in Wolf Trap, Virginia. “I was terrified,” she recalls of the performance. “I can still hear the terror in my voice. It’s kind of shaky and I can’t quite catch my breath.”
Even so, music wasn’t something she actively pursued at the time. She wanted to be a teacher — or an actress, perhaps. Because her oldest brother Abe had a heavy metal band, she liked heavy metal. She also loved punk rock, even though, she admits, “I am through and through a folk singer” and “always had one hand on a Joan Baez record.” But she came back, in part after meeting and marrying musician Johnny Irion in the late 1990s. Her self-titled 2001 debut is redolent of ’70s country, long before it became de rigueur, and her subsequent work with both her family and Irion spans a vast and often-historic folk-rock landscape.
In Irion she found not only a collaborator but also someone who understood the power of names. His great-uncle, the late Tom Steinbeck, was the son of fellow author John Steinbeck, whose 1939 novel “The Grapes of Wrath” deftly captured Depression-era America, its main character inspiring Woody Guthrie’s “Tom Joad” as well as the name of his second son.
Over dinner one evening, Tom Steinbeck regarded Sarah Lee from across the table. “Sarah Lee,” he said, “we stand on the shoulders of giants.”
“And I loved that,” she says. “Before that, it was: How do you deal with the shadows? What’s it like being in the shadow of the legacy? I never felt that. So for him to say that gave me permission to feel it, to enjoy it and not feel like I didn’t work for it. That was some of the outside perceptions leaking through me and making me feel like I wasn’t worthy of it or something.
"I’ve really come around to believing this is the place I’m supposed to be. This is who I am. I’m going to do the best that I can to uplift and uphold what I’ve been given. There’s this beautiful balance of honoring it and being aware of it, doing your best to create the impact you were meant to do and have. I feel blessed with an amazing amount of gratitude. I try to hold that space and it keeps me going.”
Now she’s embarking on another chapter. New songs, a new album all her own, a single, distinctive voice to relate the changes and hope in her own experience.
“I have started and stopped, started and stopped, and started and stopped for about three years now,” she says. “It’s going to be different from anything I’ve done with Johnny. I’m excited and nervous because it’s going to be the closest, most intimate look at who I am and my heart. My false starts over the years (were) due to the fact I just wasn’t ready. It just wasn’t time.
“I’ve gone through quite a bit over the last few months, from personal to professional. Now I have a collection of songs. I have the right people working with me. I’ve taken my time, though, because it’s something that I want to put all of myself into, like it’s the last week of my life. That’s going to happen as soon as I jump off the road. I’m excited and, again, yeah, scared. But that’s an indication that I’m ready.”
