The Sinking City Pop Fest, a weekend-long celebration of DIY punk music and culture, returns this weekend to Corvallis for four all-ages shows at different venues.
Now in its second year, the festival's 20-artist lineup includes a variety of punk and indie bands and performers, ranging from the punky power pop of Seattle's Dogbreth, to the breezy guitar pop of Phoenix's Diners, to the punishing hardcore of Eugene's Broken Dead.
Local mainstays such as Shaene Marie Pascal, Postrich Bear, Friend of My Youth, Flexing, and Mons La Hire are also set to play.
In addition to music, the Sunday morning show will also feature a full vegetarian breakfast and readings from local zinesters Christina Tran and Sara Finkle.
True to the do-it-yourself spirit, none of the shows takes place in traditional venues — show spaces include Mudville Stadium, a house; The Arts Center, a downtown art gallery; Nearly Normals, a vegetarian restaurant; and Interzone, a coffee shop.
Weekend passes may be purchased at Bullfrog Music in downtown Corvallis, online at sinkingcitypopfest.bigcartel.com, or at the door for $20. Tickets for individual shows range from $5-10 and are available at the door only.
Proceeds will benefit the Corvallis Multicultural Literacy Center (a local, community-based learning center providing free educational and cultural services) and the Trans Lifeline (a national hotline and microgrants organization offering emotional and financial support to trans people in crisis).
This festival is organized by Bitter Half Booking, which includes Caitlyn Garets and Indiana Laub.
Here's the schedule:
Saturday, May 11
1:30-5 p.m., Mudville Stadium, 2860 NW Harrison Ave.
• 2 p.m.: Abolitionist (Corvallis-Portland)
• 2:45 p.m.: The Wobblies (Corvallis-Portland)
• 3:30 p.m.: Go Hibiki (Missoula, Montana)
• 4:15 p.m.: Alien Boy (Portland)
7-11 p.m., The Arts Center, 700 SW Madison Ave.
• 7:30 p.m.: Friend of My Youth (Corvallis)
• 8:10 p.m.: Dreamt (Corvallis)
• 8:55 p.m.: Postrich Bear (Salem-Corvallis)
• 9:40 p.m.: Mo Troper (Portland)
• 10:25 p.m.: Diners (Phoenix)
Sunday, May 12
10 a.m.-1 p.m., Nearly Normals, 109 NW 15th St.
• 10 a.m.: Breakfast: Two soft breakfast tacos, fresh salsas, roasted homefries, coffee, tea. Vegetarian and gluten free with a vegan option. $7; preorder recommended.
• 11 a.m.: Shaene Marie Pascal (Corvallis)
• 11:25-11:35 Sara Finkle reading (Corvallis)
• 11:45-12:05 Special Moves (Olympia)
• 12:10-12:20 Christina Tran reading (Corvallis)
• 12:30-12:50 Mons La Hire (Corvallis)
6-11 p.m., Interzone, 1563 NW Monroe
• 6:30 p.m. hyperreality (Corvallis-Eugene)
• 7:10 p.m.: Never Better (Portland)
• 7:55 p.m.: Flexing (Corvallis)
• 8:40 p.m.: Broken Dead (Eugene)
• 9:20 p.m.: Bad Sleep (Olympia)
• 10 p.m.: Dogbreth (Seattle)
