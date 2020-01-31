Karen Sikich and Friends presents an evening of love songs in "Traces of Love: A Valentine's Concert," scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, 4515 SW West Hills Road, Corvallis.
The performance is a benefit for the Confluence: The Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus.
Featured performers include, in addition to Sikich, Stephanie Lynne Smith, Corey Elliot-Jenks and Sal Currin, along with Julie Williams from Jubilate!.
Admission is $20-$50 on a sliding scale. Tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/2sYp4Qq or at the door.
