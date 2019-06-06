This weekend's concerts by the Willamette Valley Symphony put the focus on Russian composers — and that, symphony executive director Jaclyn LaRue said, means the music has "lots of fire and passion."
In fact, LaRue said, the members of the orchestra have been working to build up the musical muscle required to tackle more than an hour of highly expressive music. "It takes a lot of endurance," she said. "The hard part is keeping the energy up to the very last note."
Audience members may not think they're familiar with any of the three pieces on the program, but LaRue said they've likely heard some of the melodies in two of the works. In fact, she said, the first piece, Mikael Glinka's overture from his second opera, "Rusian and Lyudmilla," is featured as the opening theme from the situation comedy "Mom," with Anna Faris and Allison Janney.
The work that wraps up the concerts, Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 6, "Pathetique," also is full of familiar themes.
And passion, LaRue said; lots of passion: "There isn't a more passionate piece in the literature," she said.
It's also a work that requires a lush sound from the orchestra's string section. When Sean Paul Mills, the founder of the orchestra, added this piece to this weekend's program before leaving the mid-valley for a job at Ball State University, he believed that the players in the orchestra would be up to the challenge.
"And he was right," said LaRue.
The other piece on the program, Alexander Glazunov's Saxophone Concerto in E flat, was written in 1934; although the saxophone had been invented a century before, it was not then (nor is it now) a standard instrument in the orchestra. But Glazunov was captivated by the sound of the instrument and wrote a piece that requires a soloist with excellent technique to perform its fast virtuosic passages, its lyrical moments, and a brilliant cadenza. Nathan Boal, a Corvallis native and instructor in the Oregon State University Music Department, is the soloist, and LaRue predicted audiences will be wowed.
LaRue said the orchestra is nearing the end of its search for a new artistic director to replace Mills; guest conductors this season have been finalists for the job. LaRue said the orchestra anticipates being able to make an announcement later this summer.
