One of the goals restaurateur Cloud Davidson has for the revived Red, White & Blue Riverfront Festival, scheduled for today in Corvallis' Riverfront Commemorative Park, is to have it showcase a range of musical genres.
This year's festival offers a pretty good sampling of what Davidson has in mind.
Here's a quick guide to the musical acts scheduled to play at the festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission is free.
• 2 p.m.: The Regretti's, unrepentant rock 'n' roll from Corvallis. The band offered this pledge on its Facebook page about its July 4 show: "We get loud early."
• 4 p.m.: Guardian of the Underdog, led by Bend singer-songwriter Jeshua Marshall, offers roots rock with elements of reggae, jazz and Latin music. The band showcases Marshall's music, which often features political themes.
• 6 p.m.: The Creighton Lindsay Band, a seven-piece outfit, spotlights old blues, folk and R&B songs that have caught the ear of the Corvallis-based Lindsay over the years. "I find that even though they're very old songs, they're very contemporary," Lindsay said. Lindsay plays guitar and sings; the rest of the group is Fred Berman on sax, Rob Birdwell on trumpet and vocals, Tom Bruch on trombone; Bill Foss on bass and vocals, Gary Nolde on drums and vocals and Dave Plaehn on harmonica and vocals.
• 8 p.m.: Yak Attack, a Portland-based electronic power trio, offers house, drum & bass, breakbeat and funk tunes. Band members are bassist Rowan Cobb, keyboardist Dave Dernovsek and percussionist Nick Werth. The trio's most recent album, "Safety Third," featured a continuous DJ-style dance party performed with all real instruments.
A fireworks show, put on by the Corvallis Jaycees, is set to begin at 10 p.m. Although the fireworks show is not officially affiliated with the festival, attendees will have a good view of the show.
Davidson and a small army of volunteers and sponsors stepped in earlier this year to keep the festival alive, after the Downtown Corvallis Association decided, for various reasons, to pull the plug. This year's festival has been scaled back a bit from previous years (it runs one day instead of two), but Davidson has plans to expand it in the future.
