It's easy to forget this now, but Rick Springfield already was famous before "Jessie's Girl" hit No. 1 in 1981: He had scored Top 10 hits in his native Australia, had released four albums and was carving out a successful acting career, with appearances in TV shows such as "The Six Million Dollar Man," "Wonder Woman" and "The Rockford Files."
In 1981, he recorded an album called "Working Class Dog," but neither Springfield nor his manager expected the album to do particularly well. So Springfield signed a deal to play Dr. Noah Drake on the soap opera "General Hospital."
Springfield was wrong about "Working Class Dog," which included "Jessie's Girl" — the album propelled him to another level of fame altogether. (It didn't hurt the ratings for "General Hospital," either.)
Since then, Springfield has balanced acting gigs (including a co-starring role beside none other than Meryl Streep in "Ricki and the Flash") with recording and writing and performing new music. Along the way, he's racked up 17 studio albums and 34 singles. (Not to mention a well-regarded memoir from 2010, "Late, Late at Night," and a novel, "Magnificent Vibration," in 2014.)
On Saturday, Springfield and his band are the featured performers at the Northwest Art & Air Festival in Albany. (It'll be the day after Springfield turns 70.) To help preview the show, Springfield took the time to answer emailed questions from The E.
The E: You’re still actively recording new material and writing new songs. What keeps you doing that? What have you learned about songwriting that would have been good to know when you started?
Springfield: House payments, alimony and kids who spend a lot. (Just kidding.) Writing is my favorite thing to do. Both prose and songs, so I do it for the same reason I started doing it at 15. It's fun. I haven't learned anything new about songwriting. It still comes from some cosmic place that no writer really understands, but you still have to knuckle down and finish the damn song.
The E: Your latest album ("Orchestrating My Life") offers orchestrated versions of some of your biggest songs. What was it like to revisit those songs in that setting? What was your role in working out the arrangements?
Springfield: It was an interesting experiment and I think the songs sound better than ever. They have more power and you start to view them with new ears hearing the different arrangements. As far as the orchestral arrangements, I left that to the guys who know that arena. I play guitar and write songs.
The E: What have you learned about touring that would have been good to know when you started?
Springfield: Over-touring is for idiots. I got into this business because I loved it and burning out is not an option, so I tend to schedule touring to keep the joy in it. It shows on stage, I think. I have a great live band and we all love playing, so I try to not tour too much so it stays the party it should be.
The E: You already were famous before “Jessie’s Girl” kicked your level of fame way up. What were the challenges you had to face when making that adjustment?
Springfield: I just had to watch my back a little more. Fame sends people associated with it into a feeding frenzy and you have to have people around you that are in it for your benefit as well as their own.
The E: You’ve written about your struggles with depression and suicidal thoughts. It’s a big issue in Oregon, especially with younger people. What can people facing similar struggles learn from your experience?
Springfield: That it doesn't have to kill you. I didn't mean to talk about depression for any other reason than it affects me and is the reason I write and the cause of a lot of my pain but also my drive. If anything, I try to show how to channel it to benefit you rather than just trashing your spirit. It's a complex subject and can't really be answered well in a Q-and-A. It's a lifelong journey.
The E: Share some details about the live show: Do you work in some of your newer songs? Are there songs you feel obligated to play? Do you tinker much with the set list from show to show? Is it fun to see different generations of fans in the audience?
Springfield: Our set list changes from show to show to keep it fresh for us. But there are songs that you can't leave the stage without playing and I get that. Part of the reason I still write and record is to play new songs live. It keeps our energy up and I look forward to the new songs as a welcome change. It's always a trip to see people who weren't even born when the song came out singing along with you. I never get used to that.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.