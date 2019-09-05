Registration for the Lebanon Community Chorus’ 2019 winter season will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5, in the choir room at Lebanon High School, 1700 S. Fifth St. The first rehearsal will follow at 7 p.m.
Registration will continue, at the same time and place, on Sept. 19 and 26.
All singers 18 and older, regardless of experience, are welcome to join the Community Chorus. With approval of the director, younger singers may also be accepted. Dues are $20.
Winter season rehearsals will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. each Thursday in the choir room at Lebanon High School; additional rehearsals will be scheduled on the Tuesday evenings following Thanksgiving. The concert is set for Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
Kevin Wong resumes direction of the Lebanon Community Chorus. He has chosen music in keeping with the chorus' winter tradition, which blends classical compositions with international flavors and seasonal favorites. John Rutter’s Magnificat will be the featured work, followed by the unique "International Carol Suites," music that weaves together familiar and lesser-known carols in a multicultural celebration of the season.
For more than 50 years the chorus has welcomed singers from throughout the greater Lebanon community, including Sweet Home, Brownsville, Albany, Scio and beyond.
For information, contact board chair Carol Sedlacek at 541-401-4606, or vice chair Jim Rutledge at 806-341-2328.
