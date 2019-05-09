This year's Corvallis Guitar Festival will be more compact than before, says Tom Strini, Cor…

CORVALLIS GUITAR FESTIVAL

WHAT: Third Annual Corvallis Guitar Festival

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 11

WHERE: First Presbyterian Church of Corvallis, 114 SW Eighth St.

HOW MUCH: General admission is $15 (2:30 p.m. concert) and $25 for the 7 p.m. concert. Festival package is $52 (includes admission to both concerts plus a Corvallis Guitar Society T-shirt). Tickets available at the door, in advance at https://cgf2019.brownpapertickets.com/ or Grass Roots Books and Music in Corvallis.

INFO: For more information, see www.corvallisguitarsociety.org.

NOTE: The OSU Guitar Ensemble will perform its final exam concert at the Corvallis Guitar Society program 7:30 p.m. June 1, at Odd Fellows Hall, 223 SW Second St. The concert is free.