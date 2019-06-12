The Alphabeticians, one of Portland’s favorite musical duos for families, will be in Corvallis at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 13 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Their original, upbeat, songs feature animals, games, science, reading, and other fun topics for young children.
The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library’s summer reading program is open to all ages, from birth to adults. Participate by picking up summer reading materials at your local library branch. For more information, and an overview of events, visit the library online at www.cbcpubliclibrary.net/summeratyourlibrary
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.