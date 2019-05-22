The Oregon State University Jazz Ensemble, directed by Ryan Biesack, will present its final concert of the 2018-19 season at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, in the Memorial Union Ballroom, 2501 SW Jefferson Way on the OSU campus.
Highlights from the program include works by Duke Ellington and Thad Jones. The program also includes several new works by Salem-based jazz composer James Miley and premieres of two pieces written by OSU students Braxton Adair and Michael Tran.
The performance is free. No tickets are required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.