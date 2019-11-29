Oregon State University's Album Club series continues with a look at Carole King's classic "Tapestry," beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the university's Community Hall, 1650 SW Pioneer Place, Corvallis.
Hosted by Bob Santelli, OSU's director of popular music, the series has been described as a "book club where you listen to and discuss the greatest albums ever recorded." "Tapestry" (1971) certainly fits the bill; the critically acclaimed 1971 release has sold 25 million copies worldwide on the strength of such singles and longtime radio staples as "So Far Away," "It's Too Late" and "I Feel the Earth Move."
King was already a celebrated songwriter by then, a Brill Building veteran responsible for such compositions (with ex-husband Gerry Goffin) as "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," a No. 1 hit for The Shirelles in 1961; and the anthemic "(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman," a Top 10 hit for Aretha Franklin in 1967. "Tapestry" features King's versions of both, in addition to her own "You've Got a Friend," a later standard for James Taylor.
Past albums in the series have included John Coltrane's "A Love Supreme," the influential collection "Robert Johnson's King of the Delta Blues Singers," and The Jimi Hendrix Experience's "Electric Ladyland."
Admission is free.
