The Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean, aided by more than 150 voices from area choral ensembles, is taking a journey east to Corvallis this Sunday, Sept. 30, to perform Beethoven's Ninth Symphony.
The performance begins at 2 p.m. at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. on the Oregon State University campus.
The same program is scheduled to be performed at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 29 at Newport Middle School.
Among the singers on hand at the performance of the famed "Ode to Joy" symphony will be the Corvallis Repertory Singers. The chorus assembled to perform the work also will include the Willamette Master Chorus and the Central Coast Chorale.
The Newport orchestra is celebrating its 30th anniversary under the baton of its longtime music director, Adam Flatt.
In a press release about the concert, Flatt talked about some of the reasons why Beethoven's Ninth has taken its place among the world's great orchestral works: "The Ninth (and that always means the Beethoven Ninth) makes a journey from darkness to a light that amazes every generation."
Also on the program is "Baal Shem," by Ernest Bloch, who lived and composed in Newport from 1941 until his death in 1959.
The Bloch work is a triptych that portrays three elements of the Jewish soul. "What interests me is the Jewish soul, the enigmatic, ardent turbulent sound that I feel vibrating throughout the Bible," Bloch said. "It is all this that I endeavor to hear in myself and transcribe in my music; the vulnerable emotion of the race that slumbers way down in our souls."
Tickets for the Corvallis concert are $30 for adults and $10 for students. They can be purchased at the door or through Friday at this website: http://www.coastarts.org/events/2018/09/nso-performs-beethovens-ninth/
