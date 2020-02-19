Mobius Guitar Trio to perform Friday

According to its promotional materials, the Mobius Guitar Trio specializes in "new, newer and newest music," which is an inspired way of saying the ensemble matches commissioned original work with outstanding arrangements of existing compositions.
Audiences will get the opportunity to hear for themselves at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the First Presbyterian Church, 114 SW Eighth St., Corvallis. The show is presented by Chamber Music Corvallis as part of its 2019-20 season.
Guitarists Mason Fish, Matthew Holmes-Linder and Robert Nance formed the trio in 2010 while studying at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. They quickly established a reputation as masterful interpreters willing to venture beyond genres and develop new musical lexicons; classical guitarist David Tanenbaum called them "adventurous and excellent."
Their Corvallis program is indicative of that praise as the Mobius Guitar Trio crisscrosses borders and generations. Highlights include the world premiere of classical guitarist Tilman Hoppstock's "Sonata" (2019) allegedly an early 20th century work by a nonexistent composer named Allan Willcocks (tongue-in-cheek or otherwise, it's beautiful nonethless); Maurice Revel's "String Quartet" (1903), with its second-movement pizzicato perfect for guitar; Joaquin Rodrigo's "Concierto de Aranguez" (1939) for guitar and orchestra; an interpretation of classic Brazilian guitarist (and former Modius Trio instructor) Sergio Assad's "Kindergarten" (2014), its parts tailored to the individual members' prodigious talents; and "Plexus," an original piece written by member Robert Nance, described in the notes as "a soundtrack to the interconnectedness of personal relationships," which showcases the group's breathtaking dynamism.
Tickets are $26 and available at www.ChamberMusicCorvallis.org/tickets or by calling 240-601-8992.
Future concerts in the series include the Arcis Saxophone Quartet (March 20), Cuarteto Latinoamericano (April 3) and the Delphi Piano Trio (May 8).
To learn more about Chamber Music Corvallis, visit http://www.chambermusiccorvallis.org/.