Erik Leung, director of bands at Fresno Pacific University in California, has been hired as director of bands at Oregon State University.
The OSU band program is the oldest in the Pac-12 Conference and is one of the largest collegiate band programs in the western United States. Leung replaces Chris Chapman, who accepted a position at Central Michigan University.
At OSU, Leung will guide all aspects of the band program, including directing the OSU Wind Ensemble and coordinating the music program’s wind conducting area.
At Fresno Pacific University, Leung directed the symphonic winds, chamber winds and brass ensemble, and taught undergraduate and graduate level conducting.
Leung is a native of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and holds a Doctor of Musical Arts in wind conducting from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. He also holds a Master of Music in wind conducting from the University of Toronto and undergraduate degrees in music and secondary education from the University of Calgary.
In recent years Leung has given presentations at wind band conferences around the world.
