The members of the Lebanon Community Chorus will take listeners to a number of worldwide destinations, including San Francisco, Paris, Oklahoma, Texas and the South Pacific at their Sunday afternoon spring "pops" concert.
The show, appropriately named "Destinations," begins at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 5 at the First Assembly of God, 726 Oak St. in Lebanon. Admission is $10, seniors (over 60) are $8. Children 18 and under are free. Tickets are available at the door and at the Lebanon Bi-Mart and the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce.
Lured out of retirement for the third time, director Ray Hendricks has put together a collection of familiar medleys and tunes highlighting famous travel destinations.
In addition to the program, a $2,000 check will be presented to the Lebanon Schools Foundation in support of local school music programs. The chorus also provides funding drawn from concert proceeds to upgrade musical instruments used by elementary instructors to teach basic music skills.
The chorus is celebrating its 51st year of performances, welcoming singers from throughout the greater Lebanon community, including Sweet Home, Brownsville, Albany, Scio and beyond.
For information, contact board Chair Carol Sedlacek at 541-401-4606, or Vice Chair Jim Rutledge at 806-341-2328.
