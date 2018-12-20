Jubilate, the Women’s Choir of Corvallis, will perform "Blessings," its annual winter solstice concert, at 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 21 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis.
“Blessings” alludes to the returning of the light common to the holidays of Hanukkah, Christmas, and winter solstice, and this family-friendly one hour choral concert includes music of many traditions.
Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Children 12 and under are admitted for free. Tickets are available for advance purchase at Grass Roots Bookstore and online at jubilatechoir.org or may be purchased at the door. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the concert.
For more information, visit the website JubilateChoir.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.