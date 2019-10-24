Here's something fun to know about Jonathan Richman, the influential singer-songwriter and guitarist who's been dubbed the "Godfather of Punk," thanks to his work with the band The Modern Lovers:
He doesn't communicate via the internet or cellphones. Questions for preview stories must be submitted in writing. (We sent five questions — we didn't want to hog too much of his time — and he answered three.)
We'll get to those answers (his publicity people asked that his answers be published exactly as written) in a bit. But first, you need to know more about Richman, who performs with his longtime collaborator, drummer Tommy Larkins, in a Saturday night show at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis. (See the information box for more about the show.)
Modern audiences might be most familiar with Richman (and Larkins) for their amusing appearance in "There's Something About Mary," where the musicians performed essentially in the role of a Greek chorus. (Near the end of the movie, Richman is accidentally shot.)
Way before that 1998 hit, Richman had left his mark on rock 'n' roll. He started writing songs in the 1960s and became infatuated with The Velvet Underground. It's said that everyone who saw The Velvet Underground perform went on to form their own band; it's meant as a joke, but that's kind of how it played out for Richman: He moved to Boston and formed the first edition of The Modern Lovers, a proto-punk garage rock band. The band included keyboard player Jerry Harrison, who went on to join Talking Heads, and drummer David Robinson, who joined The Cars.
The band's first recording sessions (with John Cale, formerly of the Underground, producing) resulted in classic tracks like "Roadrunner" and "Pablo Picasso," both of which have been covered many times since by artists like the Sex Pistols, Joan Jett, Phish, David Bowie and Jack White, proving the eternal appeal of top-speed solo motorvating with the "radio on" and complicated, temperamental Cubists. The former, in fact, has been called the first punk record.
The original Modern Lovers broke up in 1974 as Richman moved toward a mellower sound; the band would return, with a variety of permutations, until the late 1980s, when he finally retired the name in favor of a solo career that puts the spotlight on his minimalist, whimsical songwriting.
Now 68, Richman has recorded new albums every couple of years or so since then, and has continued to perform live, although his shows these days are exclusively acoustic to protect his hearing. Since 1992, he has frequently performed with drummer Larkins. In addition to the gig in "There's Something About Mary," a number of appearances on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien" have helped to expand his fan base.
In concert, it's not unusual for him to switch between the guitar and a variety of percussion instruments. Also, chances are good that he'll dance.
Chances are pretty good that his audience at the Whiteside will be dancing as well.
So here are the questions that we submitted to Richman, and his answers, published (as requested) exactly as written. He elected not to answer questions No. 2 and No. 4, possibly because he was outraged that we tried to fit in a squeeze in a whole bunch of related questions under each number.
1. How was it that you came to start playing music and writing songs in the ﬁrst place? What do you know now about writing songs that would have been useful to know back then?
Richman: First I was a painter and I thought that painting and drawing would be my thing. But with an electric guitar, it occurred to me that I could “paint” atmosphere in sound right in front of the audience and let feelings out that way. I’m glad I didn’t know anything about making up songs, or even how to play chords or anything. That way, I came up with my own approach.
3. You’re performing in Corvallis with Tommy Larkins, who’s been playing with you now for close to 30 years; how did the two of you meet? What it is about Larkins that makes him a good match for you? Is the guy any fun on the road? Do you think “Green Book” would have been a better movie if the director, Peter Farrelly, had you and Larkins reprise your Greek chorus role from “There’s Something About Mary?” (Farrelly and his brother Bobby directed "Mary.")
Richman: I met Tommy in Arizona in 1993 when I needed a drummer to back me up in a club in Phoenix. Then we did Tucson. Then Texas. Then everything. With Tommy, it worked right away. He didn’t play too ornately and he stayed right with me. And … Tommy swings! And he had a pickup truck, so I moved up from taking the Greyhound bus everywhere. Camper shell and all. Yes. Tommy often does the lighting, too.
5. What’s planned for the Corvallis show? Can fans expect a blend of old songs and new? Do you start with a set list in mind and then deviate from that as the mood strikes you?
Richman: We don’t plan out shows. I like to be surprised by what we do. Every night feels different. Don’t expect what some people do at my age — which is a “retrospective” of their musical careers. None of that. We just play stuff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.