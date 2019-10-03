Since all the members of the Eugene rock trio Inner Limits hold master's degrees in jazz studies, it probably only was a matter of time until they started tinkering with the innards of some well-known songs.
For example, how would The Kinks' classic "Sunny Afternoon" sound with an all-new arrangement? How about a new time signature for The Beatles' "Come Together?" And how would The Rolling Stones' "Paint It Black" sound with different chord progressions?
The answers can be found on the band's new album, "Rewrites Vol. 1" — and when the band performs Saturday night at Block 15's annual "Bloktoberfest" celebration. (Blocktoberfest actually begins on Friday night; read on for more details about the entire shindig.)
Olem Alves, the guitarist for Inner Limits (and a part-time instructor at Linn-Benton Community College), said The Kinks song was the first time the band members attempted a radically different approach to a classic song — but when the work was done, Alves and his colleagues, drummer Jesse Greenlee and keyboardist Torrey Newhart, liked the way it sounded.
And so did audiences when the band played live.
So Inner Limits decided that "Rewrites," the band's second album, would feature all covers — versions that would honor the spirit of the originals while putting the band's original stamp on them.
The band had a CD release party last week at Lebanon's Downtown Dog, and the show went well, Alves said, so the trio is excited at the chance to showcase the new material at Blocktoberfest. (The band is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.)
It's no coincidence that the song selection for "Rewrites" relies heavily on songs from the 1960s and 70s, Alves said: "We were kind of looking for tunes that we liked, and we love the music of the 60s and 70s. ... It's just a great era for music."
Inner Limits has played a number of shows this summer and fall in the mid-valley. It's all part of the band's master strategy to slowly expand its fan base throughout the Northwest. The band's ultimate goal, Alves joked: "We're not going to stop until we've played on (Stephen) Colbert's show."
As for "Bloktoberfest" itself, the event kicks off Friday at 4 p.m. in a giant tent outside Block 15 Brewing Co. on Jefferson Avenue between Third and Fourth streets in downtown Corvallis. It's the brewpub's 11th annual celebration and will feature beers served in authentic tankards and German-inspired food. Hours are 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and 12:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is $5 both days.
Friday's music includes Wild Hog in the Woods at 4 p.m. and DTW at 7:30 p.m. Saturday's music includes the Guten Zeiten Band at 1 p.m., the Brutal Bridges Band at 4 p.m. and Inner Limits at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.