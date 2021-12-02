 Skip to main content

Holiday concerts come to Corvallis this weekend

Confluence: Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus

Confluence: Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus, directed by Ray Elliott, is shown during a 2019 performance at a Denver festival. The group will present a holiday concert, "Joy," Sunday afternoon at First United Methodist Church in Corvallis. 

 Contributed photo

  • Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert, 7:30 p.m. Friday, LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St. Orchestral and choral works. Tickets: $30; $4 discount if purchased at cosusymphony.org; students admitted free. Patrons required to wear masks and show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test along with photo ID. Information: 541-286-5580.

  • Confluence: Willamette Valley LGBT Chorus presents "Joy," 4:30 p.m. Sunday, First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave., Corvallis. Selections for Christmas, Hannukah, Solstice and Kwanzaa. Influence, Confluence's ensemble, will also perform. Raymond Elliott will conduct and lead a singalong. Tickets available from Confluence members, at https://confluencelgbtchorus.org/tickets or at the door. Prices: $15 general admission, $12 seniors and students. At the door, tickets are $18 and $15. No one turned away due to lack of funds. All attendees must wear masks and show proof of full vaccination. Chorus members will wear singers’ masks. Seating is distanced and limited.
