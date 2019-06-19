Corvallis Experiments in Noise will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a show scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 25 at Suite Zero, 314 SW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis.
Over the last five years, Corvallis Experiments in Noise has held a series of free, all-ages experimental art shows in a range of Corvallis. Over the years, the concerts have featured more than 250 different acts, including local and touring artists in various artistic disciplines.
Tuesday's show will feature local artists, as well as artists from Australia, New Delhi, Brooklyn, Wisconsin and Bellingham, Washington. Admission to the Tuesday show is $5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.