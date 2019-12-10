Follow the sounds of Christmas to the Oregon State University campus, where the Eugene-based Emerald City Jazz Kings host an all-new show, "A Holly Jolly Christmas," beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 NW 26th St., Corvallis.
The program, directed by Jesse Cloninger, features a prime selection of standards, including "White Christmas," "Sleigh Ride," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "Silver Bells," "Let It Snow" and "Silent Night," among many others. Also on the bill: audience sing-alongs to augment the harmonies of vocalists Marisa Frantz, Tracy Williams-Tooze, Siri Vik and Bill Hulings.
Advance tickets are $15 to $30 and are available online at http://bit.ly/34by15o or by calling The Shedd ticket office at 541-434-7000.
Mark your calendars now for the Jazz Kings' 2020 season in Corvallis, beginning with "It's All Right With Me: The Songs of Ella Fitzgerald (Feb. 7) and "Diga Diga Doo: The Dorothy Fields Songbook" (May 22). Both performances will take place at the LaSells Stewart Center. For more information, visit http://theshedd.org/.
