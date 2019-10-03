The Corvallis-OSU Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 2019-20 concert season on Sunday afternoon with a pair of Mozart works, including an overture that conductor Marlan Carlson thinks is a perfect fit for the times.
It's the overture from "Don Giovanni," and its ominous chords send a signal to the audience, Carlson said: "Listen up, folks. Something is going to happen."
As it turns out, of course, something bad happens in the opera to Don Giovanni, whom Carlson called "the architect of his own destruction, a man with a superior attitude that he can get away with anything, anytime he wants."
Carlson may have had somebody else in mind when he said that, but let's leave it at that.
For the symphony, of course, those chords signal the start of another season for the longest continually operating orchestra in Oregon, which debuted in 1906. Back then, it had nine members.
These days, the orchestra routinely includes as many as 120 musicians and includes about 80 students. Many of those students, Carlson said, excelled in their high school orchestras and came to Oregon State University to major in areas other than music.
But those students embrace the chance to play in the orchestra — and Carlson relishes the opportunity to work with them.
"If we had just mediocre students, it would be easy to retire," he said. "But with these fabulous students, that makes it really difficult."
The season opener puts the spotlight on another group of students as well: The orchestra will be joined by guest choirs from Corvallis High School, Crescent Valley High School, West Albany High School and South Albany High School in a performance of Anton Bruckner's "Te Deum."
The work will be conducted by Steven Zielke, OSU's director of choral studies. Carlson said he and Zielke had been talking about performing the 25-minute work for several years and finally decided to "quit procrastinating and get on with it."
As suits Bruckner, a devout Roman Catholic, the work is very religious: "His deep religious faith is reflected for me in every note he wrote," Carlson said.
Sandwiched between the Mozart overture and the Bruckner piece is another work by Mozart, the Sinfonia Concertante for Four Winds. It's a piece that puts the spotlight on three current OSU faculty members who perform in the symphony: Carol Robe, clarinet; Ann Kosanovic-Brown, bassoon; Lawrence Johnson, horn; and oboeist Fred Korman, a retired OSU faculty member.
Carlson said the woodwind principal players are "the absolute key to the success of an orchestra. ... You can't get away with anything less than the absolute best from your principal woodwinds."
Sunday's concert marks the start of a busy fall for the orchestra, which swings back into action on Nov. 24, with works by Shostakovich and Kodaly. The orchestra also has its annual holiday concert scheduled for Dec. 6.
