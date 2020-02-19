Corvallis-OSU Symphony gives Rachmaninoff his due

Sergei Rachmaninoff is an anomaly among composers, revered among musicians and the public, but dismissed in academia. Imagine: the author of Piano Concerto No. 2 reduced to a shrug in overviews, having committed the crime of popular acclaim.
Corvallis-OSU Symphony maestro Marlan Carlson puts it more succinctly, calling that treatment what it is: snobbery.
“This is a really good demonstration of academic ivory-tower-ism,” he said, “and I take objection to that. They’ll spend so much time on obscure, esoteric composers that most of the public are unfamiliar with and have very little influence on the direction of musical culture. Many academics fear a falling away of interest in and passion for classical music. Well, they’re no help by pushing music that’s of little relevance to what music lovers really like.”
So when OSU sophomore Christopher Yoon, who’s majoring in bioengineering and minoring in music with a reputation as a first-rate cellist and pianist, approached him about performing Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43, the pinnacle of piano showpieces, Carlson went one better, building an entire program around Rachmaninoff — one that deftly encapsulates the composer’s output and sends a clear message about his importance.
The Corvallis OSU-Symphony will perform three of his works at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the LaSells Stewart Center, 875 SW 26th St., Corvallis. (See info box for more details.)
The evening opens at a natural point in Rachmaninoff’s career: the controversial and heartbreaking beginning, when the 23-year-old’s Symphony No. 1 in D minor, Op. 13 premiered March 28, 1897, in St. Petersburg, Russia, and was received with an acclaim one reserves for unspeakable horrors.
Was the composition awful? Not at all; it thunders for 45 minutes with youthful power, violence and intensity, gazing back at Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky while pouring the foundation for Dmitri Shostakovich. It was just executed badly, under-rehearsed, propelled to disaster by the baton of composer Alexander Glazunov, who, according to some reports, may or may not have been drunk.
Which begs the question: Can an incompetent conductor sabotage a performance?
“Oh, absolutely,” Carlson replied with a laugh. “My wife (Angela) and I go to concerts constantly, both here and in Europe, and we listen to lots of CDs. It’s amazing how much damage a poor conductor can inflict upon a piece of music, in terms of not allowing the work to blossom on its own. The liberties that some take oftentimes upset the dramatic and rhythmic flow. It can be self-indulgent.”
The reception for Symphony No. 1 proved poor enough to drive young Rachmaninoff into a multi-year depression. Despite his subsequent successes, he would never again hear it in his lifetime. It was next performed in Russia on Oct. 17, 1945, less than two years after his death from cancer. American audiences first heard it at the Philadelphia Academy of Music in 1948. Seventeen years later, it premiered in Great Britain, but it didn’t reach Australia until 1985, four decades after its revival. And despite his own longtime affection for the piece, Carlson himself has neither performed nor conducted it until now.
“It’s incredible,” Carlson said, “a real sleeper. This early piece shows all of the hormones of youthful impetuosity. It’s very authentic for me, written at a time when Rachmaninoff was finding his way as a composer. I like the awkwardness of this symphony, both in the handling of the material and the sometimes-brutal orchestration. It does reveal Rachmaninoff before being spoiled by too much exposure to more refined music.”
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini (a reference to Niccolo Paganini’s “Caprices”) stands in stark contrast. Rachmaninoff wrote the concertante for solo piano in 1934, at the age of 61, some 20 years after fleeing Russia. He was then living at his Villa Serna estate on Lake Lucerne in Switzerland. Gone were the flourishes and bombast of youth.
According to Carlson, “Paganini” demonstrates Rachmaninoff’s “genius as a mature, technically superb composer. Compositionally, it’s a masterpiece. It’s inspired beyond inspiration. And it has that very popular melody, that Paganini melody, that dozens if not hundreds of composers have used as a basis for their work. It explores the whole range of emotions from very dark to very aggressive to very sentimental. It captures it all. It’s the whole range of the human emotional experience.” And Christopher Yoon, the student who inspired this overdue Rachmaninoff appraisal, gets to essay its greatness live.
He’s not the only one with a showcase. OSU voice instructor and Corvallis High School graduate Amy Hansen has the privilege of filling the LaSells Stewart Center with the devastating Vocalise Op. 34, No. 14.
“That’s beautiful in any guise,” Carlson said. “People perform it on saxophone. I even heard a woman who played it on a musical saw, and she did a beautiful job. It’s magical, really magical. And that’s Rachmaninoff. He can write those blockbuster magical moments, and he needs more respect from academics.”
To Rachmaninoff’s credit, his catalog requires few words to explain or defend his greatness. Let detractors deny him in paragraphs, papers, essays and books. All Marlan Carlson must do is raise his baton and summon the truth from a symphony. If no one’s willing to explain why Rachmaninoff matters, well, by God, they’re going to hear why.