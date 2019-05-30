The Confluence LGBT Chorus is presenting "Awesome 80s," a concert featuring favorite tunes from the 1980s, to be conducted by the group's founding artistic director, Raymond Elliott.
The ensemble is scheduled to perform the show in Corvallis at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Corvallis, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. Members of the audience are invited to come dressed in their favorite 1980s styles.
The group also is planning concerts at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 31, at the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Salem, 700 Marion St NE; and at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at the Bridgeport United Church of Christ in Portland, 621 NE 76th Ave.
The concert will include selections such as “Under Pressure,” recorded by Queen and David Bowie; “Walking on Sunshine,” a 1985 pop hit by Katrina and The Waves; “I Wanna Rock,” from Twisted Sister; and songs recorded by Madonna, Elton John, Chicago, and others. Influence, Confluence's ensemble, will also perform.
Tickets are available from Confluence members, online at confluencechorus.org, or at the door. Advance tickets are $15 general admission and $12 seniors and students. At the door, tickets are $18 and $15. No one is turned away due to lack of funds.
