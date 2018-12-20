The way David Campbell tells the story, the formation of the Chintinimi Brass ensemble seems almost inevitable.
"We were all looking for each other at the same time," said Campbell, who plays trumpet in the ensemble, which takes the stage at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis on Friday night for its holiday show.
The five members of the ensemble all have professional musical experience, Campbell said: "We do that as a hobby, but at a very high level."
The members of Chintimini kept running into other at various gigs, and so this idea eventually took shape among the members: Why not form a quintet, with the idea to play some of the available repertoire at bigger shows?
"Predominantly, I was looking for an opportunity for the Chintimini Brass to showcase our musical talent," Campbell said.
That was more than two years ago. Since then, the Chintimini has performed a number of times and is, for all intents and purposes, the Majestic's resident brass ensemble.
The group also includes Mark Rasmussen on trumpet, David Sorenson on horn, Brian Wilson on trombone and Isaac Andrew on tuba. The ensemble occasionally adds Andy Weiss for percussion duties and harpist Cherie Guillerud.
For this holiday show, though, the ensemble is bringing in some musical friends: The show also features the group Melange, with bassist Warren George, guitarist Doug Crotty, pianist Evan Smouse and vocalists Diantha Mollahan and Stephanie Higgins.
The show also features the Willamette Valley Flute Quartet, with Abigail Sperling, B.J. Nicoletti, Melanie Sorenson and Julie Rodgers.
Having such a variety of performers on the program allows the concert to concert many different styles of holiday music, including some pieces that audiences may not have heard before, such as "Huron Carol," which Campbell said has a pleasantly meditative feel.
But there is one attribute that all the selections will have, Campbell promised: "Everything has a spice to it."
