The Emerald City Jazz Kings have recently been devoting one show each season to songs by a well-known composer-lyricist team: Two seasons ago, the spotlight fell on Nacio Brown and Arthur Freed. Last season, the Jazz Kings explored the Buddy DeSylva, Lew Brown and Ray Henderson songbook.
For this season's show, the focus is on lyricist Al Dubin and composer Harry Warren. The resulting show, "Cheerful Little Earful," stops by the LaSells Stewart Center on the Oregon State University campus on Friday night (see the related story for concert details).
Audience members should prepare themselves for a series of pleasant little shocks of recognition: Those guys wrote that song?
Yes, and the list goes on: "Chattanooga Choo Choo," "Jeepers Creepers," "You Must Have Been a Beautiful Baby," "42nd Street," "The More I See You," "I Only Have Eyes for You" and "That's Amore" all are on the program. (Dubin, who died in 1945, did not write the lyrics for 1953's "That's Amore.")
Jesse Cloninger, the artistic director of the Eugene-based Jazz Kings, is the man who assembles the program for each of these shows, and the process generally follows the same pattern: First, he said, "I try to put together a big list of all the obvious stuff. In any show like this, 75 to 80% of the songs will be recognizable."
But Cloninger often is able to find some lesser-known gems, and that's part of the appeal of programming these shows.
In "Cheerful Little Earful," for example, one of the highlights for Cloninger is a song called "A Cup of Coffee, a Sandwich and You," from 1925's "Charlot's Revue of 1926."
"It's a really pretty song I had never heard before," Cloninger said.
After creating a tentative song list, Cloninger then sets about assembling the Jazz Kings lineup for each show. "The Jazz Kings is, in my mind, a repertory ensemble," he said, so the precise lineup may vary from concert to concert. For "Cheerful Little Earful," the band includes four vocalists, three reed players, two trumpet players, a trombonist and a rhythm section with a guitarist, a bassist, a drummer and a pianist.
It's a band that's up to the arrangements Cloninger prepares for the show — and even the occasional odd selection.
For example, the show includes "Tip Toe Through the Tulips With Me," the song made famous by Tiny Tim.
"I never thought I would program 'Tip Toe Through the Tulips," Cloninger said. "But you play it, and you say, 'that's a nice song.' What else can I say?'"
