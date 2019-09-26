For Carrie Newcomer, the musical, the spiritual and the topical have blended to take the singer-songwriter's career in unexpected directions.
Consider, for example, her collaborative work with American theologian and author Parker Palmer, which has led to joint events, retreats and, most recently, a monthly podcast, "The Growing Edge." (The August topic: "Finding Hope in Hard Times." More on that later.)
Or consider her work to create a musical, "Betty's Diner," or her charitable work on behalf of a variety of causes.
But it all started with her songs. And on Sunday night, Newcomer, aided by pianist and longtime collaborator Gary Walters, will perform a batch of those songs at the Whiteside Theatre in Corvallis.
A career that now dates back nearly 40 years gives her plenty of material from which to choose. But expect Sunday's show to draw heavily on her most recent album, this year's "The Point of Arrival," and a selection of older songs.
"When you have this trail of albums behind you," Newcomer said in an interview this week, you get very careful with your growth happening in public."
But some of those older songs in a recording career dating back to 1991 wear better than others. So Newcomer tends to perform "songs that have become old friends. If I can't sing them with my whole heart, I'll retire those songs. ... If I'm singing it in a show, then it has meaning for me."
Newcomer, born in 1958 in Michigan, was raised a Methodist, but now identifies as Quaker, and it's not hard to pick out the spiritual themes that resonate in her work.
But she doesn't approach those themes in a heavy-handed or proselytizing manner.
"There is a spiritual current in my work, but I try to write in a way that's welcoming," she said. "I don't want to put the sacred in such a small container. Moments of wonder and awe happen all the time. ... The idea of finding something extraordinary in an ordinary day keeps coming back in my work."
And so does the notion of hope, even in the midst of times that feel like a "gathering storm," as she said.
These are, she said, "the kind of times that are forcing us all to be better people than we thought we'd need to be. ... What we're told is that there are divisions but no bridges, and I don't believe that's true."
"We're getting information from every conceivable angle about the worst that she can be," but she sees a different story as she travels from town to town: "In every community I go to, there are people doing that good work of reaching out across boundaries."
And those discoveries help inform her own work as well:
"It's reminding me that, yeah, there's a lot of work to be done. But at the same time, there's so much reason to hope."
