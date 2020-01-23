“That’s some of my story,” Lea Jones said by way of adios, “and I’m sticking to it.”
Here’s some of that some from a whole lot more, a 30-minute jawfest that felt less like an interview than badinage over late-night chow. The conversation spanned 30-plus years of music over both coasts, politics and a quick-stop shared appreciation of Jerry Jeff Walker’s “Viva Terlingua.”
Like Walker and his cohorts, Jones is a champion raconteur, witty and insightful. While we speak of many things along tangents and twists, he’s laser-focused on the subject at hand: Buffalo Romeo, the Eugene-based duo he launched with his great-nephew and step-grandson, Keenan Dorn.
That story begins during a 2011 extended family event at the Steamboat Ball Field in Southern Oregon’s Umpqua National Forest. To hear Jones tell it, a call went out for campfire sing-alongs. He was sitting with a young man, the teenaged Dorn, and they were getting along well — so well they both demurred at the request. “There’s another guy here who plays Jimmy Buffett,” Jones recalled suggesting. “Let him do his thing.” While that thing was done, Jones and Dorn talked and swapped tunes at a distant picnic table. They were almost like family.
Well, almost almost. Jones learned why he and the kid hit it off, and it transcended shared tastes and styles. Dorn was, in fact, Jones’ late brother Elrod’s grandson. And because Jones was married for a time to Elrod’s widow, Rosie, the younger man was also his great-nephew. Until that day, they’d never met.
Even then, Dorn was a serious music student (he went on to earn a Bachelor of Music, Jazz Studies/Music Production degree from the University of Oregon in 2017) and a multi-instrumentalist of extraordinary promise; his virtuosity bolsters plenty of other rosters around Eugene. Soon Jones recruited Dorn — his first acoustic guitar in hand — into his own four-piece, Barefoot Leroy, following mandolin player Steve Goodbar’s departure. They gigged for a year before the band broke up, at which point they went into what Jones calls “duo mode” to become Buffalo Romeo.
The Buffalo Romeo name has a story, too. First and most obviously, it’s a lift from the 19th century Western folk song, “Home on the Range,” those “Oh, give me a home / where the buffalo roam” lines spiked into a pun. It’s also the title of an album Jones released independently in the 1990s and a Jones-penned screenplay chronicling a musician’s inner struggle between music and family.
Now it belongs to this multi-generational duo, native travelers in folk/singer-songwriter territory, but also heeled in jazz, swing and humor with an unerring ear for pop. That last part is on display in “Hang on Ruthie,” a rewrite of The McCoys’ 1965 staple “Hang on Sloopy” transferred from the “bad part of town” to the high court, where Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg battles continuing health issues and a conservative majority hungry for her retirement. They’ve taken a prospect many progressives find terrifying and edged it as a rallying cry with a cathartic dash of clever (“You know you argue so good / You know your briefs are so tight / You got the juris and the prudence / Keep Counsel up all night”).
It seems to have struck a chord, thanks to an accompanying video uploaded to YouTube in September 2018. To date, some 282,000 “eyeballs” have beheld downward doggers at Eugene’s OK-Yoga Studios, robe-garbed Soromundi Lesbian Chorus members, Buffalo Romeo and others cheering Ginsberg to immortality. It’s also a live crowd favorite, accompanied by the appropriate clapping and stomping.
“I can’t do any more angsty stuff,” Jones said. “I can’t be around people who are suffering out loud at this day-by-day drumbeat. We have a live video of ['Hang on Ruthie'] on YouTube. There’s dozens of people in the audience singing their heads off, and it’s just really fun to sing. That’s the thing about ‘Hang on Sloopy.’ I had always admired it for its perfect double buildup to the final chorus. They’re two pre-choruses piled on top of each other, essentially. We had to write an extra verse, one that didn’t resemble anything in ‘Hang on Sloopy’ to fit in the court cases. It took a long time to write.”
It proved a rousing opener for the duo’s debut online-only EP, “Buffalo Romeo in 2020” (2019), a collection of compositions from Jones’ long repertoire that nonetheless offer timeless commentary on perpetual social and political woes: big man vs. little man, hearts vs. minds.
It features contributions from drummer and producer Beau Eastlund and harmonica giant Hank Shreve, who dropped in to saw further ebullience into “We Can Do Better.” Jones and Shreve had worked together previously, creating music for “Vietnam: An Inner View,” a documentary Jones collaborated on with its subject, Marine Sgt. Marc Waszkieiwicz, who captured his wartime experience with a camera he’d won in a poker game.
Keenan Dorn is the EP’s dynamo, weaving bass and guitar lines, plus keyboards and mandolar — basically a 12-string guitar on a mandola body — through “Big Money,” an uproarious condemnation of corporate greed and white privilege. (A video for that is underway, too, with New Orleans legend Delfeayo Marsalis bringing the brass.)
Buffalo Romeo does dabble in politics, but they keep the heaviness light, pinning the bygone George W. Bush administration in “Four More Years” and “What Kind of Fool,” which matches a romantic breakup with a political one. And they’re more than ready to tackle the modern landscape. According to Jones, Dorn had begun asking himself, “What am I going to do 10 years from now if I don’t do something to help this situation?” Musically, the answer was to speak or sing to as many faces as possible.
CDs and swag have been sent to Amy McGrath — she dug the T-shirts, according to reports — in Kentucky after she set her sights on longtime incumbent Mitch McConnell’s Senate seat. Others have gone out to Dr. Barbara Bollier (Kansas) and Sara Gideon (Maine) in their respective Senate chases. Jones’ dream is for Buffalo Romeo to uncork “Hang on Ruthie” over a sea of humanity at the 2020 Democratic National Convention and hear 100,000 voices singing right back. “Until that convention’s over,” he vowed, “I’m going to keep shooting for it.”
This week, however, they’re coming to Corvallis, bringing only guitars (that mandolar among ’em) and amps and five hours of music from which to craft a set — covers, originals, deep cuts, whatever comes to mind. They’ve played the area once before, at Bombs Away Café. Jones, of course, has seen mid-valley crowds for decades, from the Best Cellar Coffeehouse series in the mid-1980s to the Troubadour Music Center as a member of Barefoot Leroy. This time it’s Buffalo Romeo’s turn to charm the Troubadour, beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. (See info box for details.)
“Keenan’s just a dervish onstage, aside from being an insanely talented player,” Jones said. “It’s a great deal of fun. We’ll go across the menu of our favorite things to play live. We’re excited to turn Corvallis on to Buffalo Romeo.”
Sounds like a helluva new story to me.
