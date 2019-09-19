If you want a sense for what it was like when acoustic blues guitarist Terry Robb was recording his latest album, you'll want to check out his concert Friday night at the Majestic Theatre in Corvallis.
The show includes Robb, playing with some of the same musicians who were featured during the recording of "Confessin' My Blues" — guitarist Adam Scramstad, bassist Dave Captein and drummer Gary Hobbs.
Robb made a point during the recording of "Confessin' My Blues" to try to capture the energy of a live show, so it only makes sense how that would translate to a concert setting.
With a couple of exceptions: Robb said he's starting the live shows by performing two or three songs solo. The band eventually joins him on stage, and Robb said he knows when that happens: "I can usually tell, because the audience starts applauding."
In concert, expect the quartet to lean heavily on the songs from "Confessin' My Blues," although the players will get plenty of room to stretch out and improvise.
It's Robb's second appearance this year in Corvallis: He and Scramstad played an intimate show in March at the Fingerboard Extension downtown. (Robb also held a workshop for guitarists.)
The Majestic, of course, is a bigger venue, but it's right in line with the some of the other spots Robb's quartet has played on the current tour — and Robb said he considers the theater an ideal location.
"Rooms like the Majestic are fun because they're still intimate," he said.
Since that March show in Corvallis, "Confessin' My Blues" has won considerable acclaim from critics, and Robb has played shows ranging from Texas' SXSW Music Festival and Conference to a series of dates in the Pacific Northwest opening for British guitarist Robin Trower.
Robb, who lives in Portland but lived in Corvallis from 1979 to 1981, said he was surprised by the success of the album: "I really am grateful for it. ... This record was very personal. It kind of represents everything that I do."
And fans of acoustic blues guitar can check out everything that Robb and his compatriots do at Friday's show: He said audience members "should expect pretty much a concert with a lot of good playing."
