The Best Cellar acoustic music showcase on Friday, June 12 will feature local performers playing songs written by the “The Great Women Songwriters.”
Performers scheduled to attend include Rita Brown, Suz Doyle, Adam Scramstad, Fred Towne, Mina Carson, Evelyn Idzerda, Dick Thies, and Cliff and Chere Pereira with Mark Weiss. This is a benefit for The Corvallis Folklore Society. The show is a fundraiser for the Corvallis Folklore Society.
The music begins at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1165 NW Monroe Ave. in Corvallis. This show will be held upstairs, in the church's Wesley Hall. Admission is on a $2-$10 sliding scale. Coffee, tea, cookies, and gluten-free cookies are 50 cents each.
The evening also will include a tribute to Larry Edgar, one of the creators of The Best Cellar, and who has provided sound for the concerts for 46 years. He's retiring, and Best Cellar organizers will thank him for his volunteer work over the decades.
