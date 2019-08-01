Robert Shamek started volunteering for the Oregon Jamboree in Sweet Home 16 years ago, working on the sign team — the group responsible for posting all the signs on the grounds of the country music festival and beyond.
These days, Shamek, a Sweet Home native, is the director of the three-day festival, and so he's more responsible for another sign: The list of performers who appear on the marquee of the Jamboree.
And that's a process of mixing and matching that starts more than a year before each festival. (The Jamboree officially kicks off tonight with a show featuring three younger country stars and continues through Sunday night at Sweet Home High School.)
"We have to mix a little bit of old school with new school," Shamek said in an interview this week with The E, but there are plenty of other factors that go into booking the festival.
For some two decades, the festival has used the same booking firm, Neste Entertainment out of Nashville. (Neste representatives travel to Sweet Home for the duration of the festival.)
Working with other Jamboree staff members and volunteers, and keeping a close eye on suggestions from attendees, Shamek puts together "what I call my wish list. Then you just have to wait and see. A lot of it is just a waiting game."
Factors that come into play include obvious items such as whether an artist is even touring during the time the Jamboree is held. In some cases, a musician might also be performing at other festivals in the region, and the Jamboree might be able to get in on a package deal — and touring artists in the area might be happy to add another performance to their itinerary.
This year's headliners appear to have hit the sweet spot in terms of finding that mix between old school and new school. Hank Williams Jr., Friday's headliner, has been recording since 1964. The Jamboree's other headliners, Chris Young (Saturday) and The Brothers Osborne (Sunday) weren't born until the 1980s. (See the related story for more on the Jamboree headliners.)
One of the pleasures of working at the Jamboree over the years, Shamek said, is watching musicians work their way up from an afternoon slot into a headliner position. This year, he said, he's particularly excited to see a couple of the younger performers in the lineup: One of them, Lindsay Ell, has been touring with Luke Bryan. Another rising star, Mitchell Tenpenny, "is on fire right now," Shamek said.
The musicians may be different each year, but Shamek said at least one thing doesn't change at the Jamboree from year to year: "The amount of ownership that all our volunteers take in their teams."
