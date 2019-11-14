The fire and passion of young love beats at the heart of the three works that the mid-valley's Arioso Chamber Players will perform this weekend in Albany and Corvallis.
The trio performs Saturday night in Albany and Sunday afternoon in Corvallis. (See the related box for details.)
Jaclyn LaRue, who plays oboe in the trio, said the program offers a mix of tragedy and delight: Two of the works reflect the anguish of young love. The middle piece, a very early work by a youthful Beethoven, shows a light and playful side to the composer that may surprise listeners.
But LaRue holds a special place in her own heart for the concert opener, Mikhail Glinka's "Trio Pathetique." Glinka, who's considered the fountainhead of Russian classical music, wrote the piece after a wrecked affair of the heart, going so far as to note on the score: "The only way I know love is by the pain it causes."
And, LaRue said, the piece wears those emotions on its sleeve: "I've always loved this piece, but it is so demanding. It has this anguish in it. I like playing anything with this intense spirit."
The work also includes challenging solo cadenzas for LaRue and her colleagues, pianist Joy Ueng and cellist Tommy Leinonen. "It allows each of us to just show off," LaRue said.
Also on the program is Debussy's Trio in G Major, which he wrote in 1880, when he just 18 years old. Unrequited love shadows this piece as well: Debussy had been hired by Nadescha von Meck, Tchaikovsky's patroness, as a music tutor for her daughters, and he wanted to marry one of them, but von Meck refused to give permission.
Nevertheless, the piece showcases many of the inflections and phrases that would become typical of Debussy works.
As for the Beethoven piece, his Trio in E-flat Major is light and full of energy (the composer started his career as an admirer of Mozart's works), but it also offers hints of the dramatic flourishes that would characterize his later work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.