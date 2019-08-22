The Travis Brass, part of the U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West, will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23 at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St. in Corvallis.
The Travis Brass, based at Travis Air Force Base in California, includes two trumpets, French horn, euphonium, and a tuba. The ensemble performs for events such as military ceremonies, patriotic shows, veteran appreciation events, and formal concerts. The group performs any style of music appropriate to the venue and the event and frequently tours throughout Oregon, California, Washington, Nevada and Arizona.
The ensemble includes Technical Sgt. Edwin Ochsner on French horn; Technical Sgt. Thomas Salyers and Airman First Class Alan Matteri on trumpets; Senior Airman Thomas Mahovsky on euphonium; and Airman First Class Brian Kemble on tuba.
Although the concert is free, tickets are required for entry. For information, go to the website https://travisbrasscorvallis.eventbrite.com.
For more information on Travis Brass, visit the "Appearances" page on the USAF Band of the Golden West website: www.bandofthegoldenwest.af.mil
