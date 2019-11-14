The A Bene Placito Chamber Winds ensemble is marking its first anniversary, and so it kind of makes sense that Carrie French, the group's leader, has put together a program that features mostly endings.
That is to say, the program for the group's Friday concert highlights the finales of several musical selections. That's not necessarily what she intended, she said, but that's the way it worked out: "Evidently, everything I programmed is the ending movement, so we have lots of big finales." (See the related story for concert details.)
But as the ensemble marks its first year of performances, French said it all still seems fresh: "I'm honestly surprised," she said. "People still want to participate." And audiences are growing for its concerts: The ensemble typically draws 70 or so people to each show.
French tends to program music that's caught her attention as she listens to streaming services. The result usually features the ensemble's players in various settings, and Friday's concert is no exception.
The show includes "Suite en Brave Trio," a work by Eugene Bozza that reminded her of "a carnival ride that goes off the rails."
The program also includes "Trio for Flute, Horn and Piano," by Aaron Walters, an American composer who lives in Memphis. French said the work combines "the easy satisfaction of a rock tune with classical virtuosity" and noted that it could put some added pressure on the musicians: Walters has family members who live in Portland, and they might travel to Albany for this concert.
The concert also features works by Florent Schmitt, Franz Danzi and Francis Poulenc.
The finale, Bohuslav Martinu's "Sextet," showcases all six of the ensemble's players and features jazz influences along with an experimental, genre-bending character — but French said the final movements are easy to listen to and accessible.
