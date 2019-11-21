Notes on coming attractions:
Sarah Lee Guthrie augments an historic, distinctly American musical heritage as the daughter of folk legend Arlo Guthrie (“Alice’s Restaurant,” “Coming Into Los Angeles,” "Massachusetts”) and granddaughter of a true 20th century cultural institution, Woody Guthrie (author of “This Land Is Your Land,” possessor of the “This Machine Kills Fascists” guitar, keeper of the Hoping Machine).
But she’s amassed an extraordinary songbook of her own, beginning with her country-inflected eponymous 2001 debut. Those who have followed her since she first stepped onstage at age 14 for an effervescent ride through Pete Seeger’s “Sailing Down This Golden River” have been rewarded with a subsequent discography of collaborations with her husband, Johnny Irion (late of Queen Sarah Saturday), and her family.
Guthrie brings her stories, musical and otherwise, to the Majestic Theatre’s Starker Auditorium for a 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, performance and interview with Bob Santelli of Oregon State University and the Grammy Museum. Her appearance is part of the American Strings series, sponsored by the OSU College of Liberal Arts.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2XBo3sr.
Speaking of tickets and incredible shows, seats are going fast for the opportunity to see Mary Chapin Carpenter AND Shawn Colvin in the mid-Willamette Valley. Both are coming to OSU’s LaSells Stewart Center as an acoustic duo on Tuesday, Dec. 10.
We could list Carpenter’s accolades — and we probably will — but first let’s hail the breadth of her canon over a 32-year span. She’s tackled everything from Cajun textures on the top-selling “Down at the Twist and Shout” and the country-thorned “I Feel Lucky” (though the piano and guitar riffs are straight-up old-time rock ’n’ roll) to the jangly “He Thinks He’ll Keep Her” and, of course, her exquisite cover of Lucinda Williams’ “Passionate Kisses.” Over her career she’s collected five Grammys and two CMAs and is a Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee — one of only 15 women in its ranks.
Had Colvin recorded only the Grammy-winning “Sunny Came Home,” she’d still stand among our finest singer-storytellers (who could forget the darkness of “Count the years, you always knew it / Strick a match, go on and do it” over that jaunty-if-prickly arrangement). She first burst forth with 1989’s “Steady On,” which drew comparisons to Joni Mitchell en route to Colvin’s first Grammy. We also recommend “Sunny’s” flip side, “You and the Mona Lisa,” and 2012’s stunning “Anne of the Thousand Days.” But these are mere highlights of a catalog worthy of immersion. Her most recent release revisits “Steady On” for its 30th anniversary, stripping it to its purest form.
Tickets are $35-$45 for advance reserved seats, $40-$50 at the door. OSU students will be admitted at $10 (limit 1), but they must purchase a ticket in person. Corvalis Arts for All tickets (limit 2) are $5 apiece, available at the box office or door. However, you are advised to check https://bit.ly/2Ot3Cdf for ticket availability.
If you happen to be in Albany Thursday night and feel a bit mop-topped, check out Beatles Unplugged, a sing-along hosted by singer/songwriter Robert Meade at the Calapooia Brewing Company, 140 Hill St. SE.
One may be well-advised to wet one’s whistle with the establishment’s storied menagerie of brews, especially in preparation for possible Paul McCartney-fueled growlers (“Oh! Darling,” “Golden Slumbers,” “Helter Skelter,” etc.) or John Lennon wailers (“Yer Blues”). “Yellow Submarine” is a must, as is “Give Peace a Chance” and maybe “Bungalow Bill.” Admission is free, and a splendid time is guaranteed for all.
