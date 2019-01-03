As always, go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
ESCAPE ROOM
(Horror, PG-13, 100 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany) Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room — a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that's part of a sadistic game of life or death. The cast includes Deborah Ann Woll and Tyler Labine.
REEFER MADNESS
(Drama? Comedy? Cult favorite? PG, 66 minutes, playing at 4 and 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Darkside in Corvallis) Exposure to the wacky weed lures impressionable young people into wild piano playing, hysteria and death in this 1938 cult classic. Tell your children! Admission is $5.
CONTINUING
THE FAVOURITE
3 ½ stars (Comedy biography, R, 121 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) During the 18th-century reign of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman), her longtime friend (Rachel Weisz) and a new servant (Emma Stone) vie for the monarch's affections. The three stars bring out the best in each other in a bawdy, darkly funny, sharp-edged, foul-mouthed comedy of very BAD manners. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
HOLMES AND WATSON
(Comedy, PG-13, 90 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly star in this comic riff on the English detective and his faithful sidekick. With Rebecca Hall, Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald, Ralph Fiennes. Written and directed by Etan Cohen. Based on the characters created by Arthur Conan Doyle.
SHOPLIFTERS
4 stars
(Drama, R, 121 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis; in Japanese, with English subtitles) The latest offering from Japanese master Hirokazu Kore-eda is about a family living in cramped conditions in Tokyo that makes ends meet by shoplifting. When the family finds a tiny girl shivering and neglected, they steal her too. Quiet and charming for its first half, but things aren’t quite what they seem. (Moira MacDonald, The Seattle Times)
VICE
3 stars
(Biography, R, 132 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Christian Bale, unrecognizable, stars as former Vice President Dick Cheney in Adam McKay’s wild, creative and self-reflective biopic. McKay idn’t set out to make a balanced biopic, but his intrusive moralizing mars what is otherwise an unyielding and necessary search party on a mission to excavate Cheney's soul. It's both frustrating and fitting that McKay never finds it. Amy Adams delivers a ferocious performance as Cheney’s spouse, Lynne. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
AQUAMAN
3 stars
(Comic book action, PG-13, 143 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) DC’s underwater hero makes a big-screen splash in a movie that is pure camp and wildly entertaining. Give credit to director James Wan for concocting the biggest, wildest aquatic adventure that he could. Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson star. (Katie Walsh, Tribune Media Service)
BUMBLEBEE
2 ½ stars
(Sci-fi action, PG-13, 113 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) This uneven prequel finds something that was missing in the earlier “Transformers” flicks: heart. The movie is structured a little too closely to a John Hughes teen flick from the 1980s, but Bumblebee himself is irresistable: He’s just an intensely loyal big old goofball. Hailey Steinberg stars. Travis Knight, of Portland’s Laika Studios, directs. (Katie Walsh, Tribune Media Service)
MARY POPPINS RETURNS
3 ½ stars
(Musical, PG, 130 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) While it would be all but impossible to match one of the most beloved and acclaimed musicals of all time, "Mary Poppins Returns" is a sequel worthy of the name. Emily Blunt is sensational, along with a stellar supporting cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda, in this wall-to-wall smile of a movie: big of heart and large in scale, brimming with show-stopping musical numbers. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
MARY QUEEN OF SCOTS
2 stars
(Historical drama, R, 125 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Impressively staged and sometimes cleverly written, this 16th-century story of men interfering with the ambitions of Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan) and Queen Elizabeth I (Margot Robbie) often comes across as stultified and stagnant. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
SECOND ACT
2 stars
"Second Act" (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Denied a promotion because of her lack of education, a top-notch retail worker (Jennifer Lopez) moves on to a cushier job with help from a doctored resume. It's as though somebody found a forgotten print of a long-lost J. Lo comedy from 2002, dusted it off and presented it as a 2018 release. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
WELCOME TO MARWEN
3 ½ stars
(Biography, PG-13, 116 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Leave it to Steve Carell to deliver a subtle, layered, empathetic and memorable portrayal of both a brain-damaged artist and his alter ego, a soldier action figure waging World War II among other dolls in his backyard. Although Mark's world springs from darkness, there's something profoundly uplifting and inspirational about the movie, and the man who inspired it. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
GREEN BOOK
3 ½ stars
(Comedy-drama, PG-13, 130 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany and the Darkside in Corvallis) Viggo Mortensen plays a thick-headed lunk from the Bronx and Mahershala Ali is the musician he's driving through the South in 1962, and both are nothing but believable. This is a friendship story, and one of the best times I've had at the movies this year. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
MORTAL ENGINES
(Science-fiction, PG-13, 128 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Centuries after the collapse of civilization, an enigmatic woman, an outcast and an outlaw unite to try to stop London, now a dangerous metropolis on wheels. With Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae. Written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Peter Jackson; based on the book by Philip Reeve. Directed by Christian Rivers.
THE MULE
1 star
(Drama, R, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Another misfire from Clint Eastwood, this one adapted from a New York Times Magazine article about a 90-year-old who worked as a mule for a drug cartel. The movie is packed with racist stereotypes and appalling treatment of women and feels like a strange rough draft. The cast includes Bradley Cooper, Andy Garcia and Laurence Fishburne. (Katie Walsh, Tribune Media Service)
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
4 stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 117 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The best "Spider-Man" movie yet, and one of the best 2018 films of any kind, is peppered with clever visual touches and crackling good inside jokes. The story about a new Spidey meeting versions of the character in alternate universes is a brilliant, exuberant, soaring and original adventure. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH
2 stars
(Animated, PG, 90 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany) Benedict Cumberbatch voices the green meanie who threatens Christmas in Who-ville in this computer-animated retelling of the Dr. Seuss classic. Voices by Angela Lansbury, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Pharrell Williams. You’ll laugh a bit; you’ll cry a bit. But you won’t want to see this one every holiday season. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
INSTANT FAMILY
2 stars
(Comedy drama, PG-13, 118 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Without thinking it through, a married couple (Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne) decide to foster three troubled siblings. The well-intentioned but disappointing result is an uneven mix of broad comedy and sometimes heavy-handed melodrama. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
