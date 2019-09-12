Elizabeth McGovern, left, and Hugh Bonneville, return as Lady and Lord Grantham, in "Downton Abbey," the highly-anticipated film continuation of the “Masterpiece” series that wowed audiences for six seasons. Fans can catch a sneak peek a week before its US release date with 7 p.m. screenings Thursday at the Regal Albany and Pix Theater in Albany, and at the AMC 12 in Corvallis.