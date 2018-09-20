Five new movies open this weekend in the mid-valley, including some big titles such as "Life Itself" and the new Michael Moore documentary about Donald Trump, "Fahrenheit 11/9." But many of the new titles are getting tepid reviews, so you might want to take a look at the new documentary about Gilda Radner, "Love, Gilda" — or double back to catch a movie you might have missed over the last couple of weeks.
As always, go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
ASSASSINATION NATION
(Action thriller, R, 110 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) When an anonymous hacker starts to reveal personal messages and secrets of thousands of people, a town erupts into anger and then violence — forcing four high school girls to fight for their lives against an armed mob. Bella Thorne, Suki Waterhouse, Bill Skarsgard and Joel McHale star.
FAHRENHEIT 11/9
2 ½ stars
(Documentary, R, 130 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Michael Moore’s new documentary takes aim at the Trump administration, but also takes nasty shots at big-deal Democrats and other targets. But the movie showcases both Moore’s strengths and his worst self-indulgent tendencies. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service.)
THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN THE WALLS
Bomb
(Supernatural thriller, PG, 99 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Director Eli Roth adapts John Bellairs’ 1973 young adult supernatural novel, but misses the mark entirely: It’s too scary for little kids and not scary enough for older ones and likely will bore their parents. Jack Black and Cate Blanchett star.
LIFE ITSELF
1 ½ stars
(Drama, R, 118 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Dan Fogelman, who created “This is Us,” wrote and directed this curious cocktail, which starts with a young couple (Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde) and then takes all sorts of odd twists. It’s too polished, too winking and too big to be relatable, even with a cast that includes Annette Bening, Mandy Patinkin, Jean Smart and Antonio Banderas. (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press)
LOVE, GILDA
(Documentary, no MPAA rating, 88 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) This new documentary about the late "Saturday Night Live" comedian Gilda Radner is told largely in her own words, from diaries and other sources. The film also features Melissa McCarthy, Amy Poehler and Bill Hader. Directed by Lisa D'Apolito.
CONTINUING
JULIET, NAKED
3 stars
(Comedy, R, 105 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) Playing a mostly forgotten '90s singer-songwriter in this light and breezy pop music confection, Ethan Hawke slips ever so comfortably into the persona of a charming but sometimes infuriatingly irresponsible free spirit. A chain of events leads to his befriending Annie (Rose Byrne), the ex of his biggest fan (the very funny Chris O'Dowd). (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE PREDATOR
1 star
(Sci-fi action, R, 108 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Shane Black, who had a small role in the first “Predator” movie, returns as the director of this reboot, about soldiers tracking (and being tracked by) a ruthless and technologically advanced alien hunter. But Black bungles the job: Scenes are poorly knitted together and time and tempo break down, as if the film was snapping apart at the seams. (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press)
A SIMPLE FAVOR
3 ½ stars
(Comedy-thriller, R, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) When a seemingly sophisticated mom (Blake Lively) goes missing, her nerdy friend (Anna Kendrick) turns amateur sleuth, and secrets emerge about both. The crazier things get in this wickedly amusing comedy-thriller, the more fun we have. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
UNBROKEN: PATH TO REDEMPTION
2 stars
(Drama, PG-13, 98 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) This sort-of sequel to Angelina Jolie’s flick picks up the story of Olympian and World War II hero Louis Zamperini after his return stateside and explores how faith and forgiveness helped him piece his life back together. The movie’s focus on just one moment in a life full of remarkable moments makes it feel unnecessarily prolonged. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
WHITE BOY RICK
3 stars
(Drama, R, 110 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Matthew McConaghey and a remarkable nonprofessional actor, Richie Merritt, star in this based-on-fact story about a teen drug kingpin in Detroit in the 1980s. Director Yann Demange balances the details of the story, both outlandish and intimate, with real care, but where the movie really shines is in its familial moments. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE WIFE
3 ½ stars
(Drama, R, 100 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) As a famous author (Jonathan Pryce) accepts the Nobel Prize, his wife (Glenn Close) reassesses her longtime role as his assistant and chief parent to their children in a sharply written, character-driven, intense domestic drama. Both actors are transcendent. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE NUN
(Horror, R, 96 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) This new spinoff from the “Conjuring” series involves the same demonic nun featured in “The Conjuring 2.” When a young nun at Romanian abbey takes her own life, a priest and a novitate are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Then, other bad things happen. Taissa Farmiga, Demian Bichir and Bonnie Aarons star.
PEPPERMINT
2 stars
(Action thriller, R, 102 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis) In this stylishly directed but gratuitously nasty and cliche-riddled revenge movie, Jennifer Garner plays essentially two characters cut from the same person. At first she's a smart, caring mother and wife. But after thugs kill her family and evade prosecution, she becomes a skilled assassin akin to her "Alias" role. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
SEARCHING
3 ½ stars
(Thriller, PG-13, 102 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A father (John Cho) searches for a missing daughter in this ingenious thriller, in which the action unfolds entirely on a series of computer and phone displays. The movie both captures and defamiliarizes an experience that most of us would consider mundane, even banal — but it’s consistently gripping, and powered by Cho’s considerable charisma. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
CRAZY RICH ASIANS
3 ½ stars
(Romantic comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) When the scion of a rich Singapore family (Henry Golding) brings his American love (Constance Wu) to his homeland, his mother (Michelle Yeoh) is not impressed. Bursting with energy and romance and sight gags and soapy melodrama, "Crazy Rich Asians" is pure escapist fun that gives us characters to root for. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
BLACKKKLANSMAN
3 ½ stars
(Biographical comedy-drama, R, 135 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Spike Lee’s best film in years recounts the true story of Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. It’s funny and tense and says something essential about the state of race relations, then and now. John David Washington leads a top-flight cast. (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press)
THE MEG
(Action, PG-13, 113 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany) A 75-foot-long prehistoric shark attacks a deep-sea submersible, and leaves its crew stranded at the bottom of the ocean. Can a rescue diver (Jason Statham) save the day?
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT
3 stars
(Action, PG-13, 147 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Tom Cruise and his reactivated Impossible Missions Force battle international terrorists in this swift and efficient action thriller from writer-director Christopher McQuarrie. The stunts are spectacular, but for a movie about politically motivated violence, it’s strangely apolitical. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
3 stars
(Fantasy, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) In this live-action/CGI combo fairy tale, Winnie the Pooh has lost his friends and the grown-up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) has lost sight of what's important and might just lose his family, unless somehow, some way, they can help each other! It's simple. Sweet. Effective. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
