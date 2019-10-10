Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
THE ADDAMS FAMILY
(Animated, PG, 105 minutes, playing at the Pix and the Regal in Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Cartoonist Charles Addams' creepy, kooky clan returns to the big screen in animated form. Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara.
FIRST LOVE
4 stars
(Action-romance, no MPAA rating, 108 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) The madly prolific and often just plain mad Japanese filmmaker Takashi Miike's latest movie, nimble and sweetly disarming with its chaste romantic interludes, slam-bang set pieces and occasional dubious-taste sight gags, is a joyous piece, a demented, multitasking little scherzo about a terminally ill boxer and a sex worker with a heart of gold. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
GEMINI MAN
1 star
(Science fiction-thriller, PG-13, 117 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Ang Lee directs Will Smith in this action-thriller about an elite assassin who faces off against his younger doppelganger. For all the hype about the modern technology, the story is curiously stale and at times feels like a mashup of other, better movies. With Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Clive Owen, Benedict Wong. Written by David Benioff, Darren Lemke, Billy Ray.
JEXI
(Comedy, R, 84 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) A pop culture blogger gets a little too familiar with the digital assistant on his smartphone. With Adam Devine, Rose Byrne, Alexandra Shipp, Ron Funches, Charlyne Yi, Wanda Sykes, Justin Hartley, Kid Cudi, Michael Pena.
ONE CHILD NATION
4 stars
(Documentary, R, 99 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) This superb new film from Nanfu Wang tells a shadowy, complex story of her family and of China’s notorious population control methods, implemented in 1979 and perpetuated for 35 years. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
CONTINUING
BECOMING NOBODY
(Documentary, no MPAA rating, 81 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A profile of self-help guru Ram Dass, which juxtaposes a recent in-depth interview with the 88-year-old Dass (born Richard Alpert) with archival footage.
JOKER
2 stars
(Comic book drama, R, 122 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham's notorious mad clown in this standalone character study/origin story. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham. Directed by Todd Phillips. Despite the best efforts from Phoenix, this relentlessly dreary film is all setup, no punchline.
JUDY
2 ½ stars
(Biography, PG-13, 118 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in 1968, unhinged, financially strapped and on her way to London for a desperately needed nightclub engagement. While an impressive impersonation, Zellweger's performance never resonates as a fully fleshed-out biopic character portrayal. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
ABOMINABLE
3 ½ stars
(Animated, PG, 92 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis) Three friends try to reunite a young Yeti with his family in the Himalayas in this animated adventure. With the voices of Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson. Written and directed by Jill Culton. It’s unexpectedly delightful and truly surprising. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
AD ASTRA
3 ½ stars
(Science fiction, PG-13, 122 minutes, playing at the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis) Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut searching for his father in the outer realms of the solar system. With Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland. Despite some writing woes, it’s provocative and stunning. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
DOWNTON ABBEY
3 stars
(Drama, PG, 122 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The movie sequel to the sophisticated TV soap opera, which finds both the upstairs and the downstairs ensembles preparing for a visit from the king and queen, is an extravagant dessert after a six-course meal. Absolutely unnecessary, but still a real treat. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE
3 stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 95 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Featuring voice-over narration from the artist herself, this documentary is like a well-sourced and thorough video Wikipedia entry about the life and times of singer Linda Ronstadt, now 73. It's a well-crafted time-capsule tribute to one of the most distinctive artists of a Golden Age of pop music. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
OFFICIAL SECRETS
2 ½ stars
(Biographical drama, R, 112 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Keira Knightley plays a real-life British intelligence specialist/translator who was put on trial after going public with memos revealing a blackmail scheme by the U.S. government leading up to the invasion of Iraq. It's difficult to become immersed in a film in which far too many characters sound like they're reciting talking points and not delivering authentic dialogue. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
HONEYLAND
(Documentary, no MPAA rating, 85 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) The debut documentary feature from filmmakers Ljubo Stefanov and Tamara Kotevska tells the story of Hatidze Muratova, the last in a long line of Macedonian wild beekeepers. When a large nomadic family disrupts the quiet mountain region where she lives, Hatidze views the situation as an opportunity to pass on her traditions.
HUSTLERS
2 ½ stars
(Drama, R, 110 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Former strip club workers plan to take down a group of Wall Street players. With Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Mercedes Ruehl, Lizzo, Cardi B. Written and directed by Lorene Scafaria; based on a magazine article by Jessica Pressler. Lopez is terrific, and the movie is entertaining enough, but its key themes don’t hit home until way too late. (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press)
IT CHAPTER TWO
2 ½ stars
(Horror, R, 169 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) It's 27 years later and the evil clown Pennywise returns to Derry, Maine in this sequel to the surprise hit, based on the Stephen King novel. Director Andy Muschietti provides the scares, and an excellent cast comes through, but the movie loses its way in a bloated second hour. With James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader and Bill Skarsgard. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
