NEW
CAT FILM FESTIVAL
DOG FILM FESTIVAL
The Darkside in Corvallis is showing a pair of cat-related documentaries at 3 p.m. Saturday. Dogs get the same treatment at 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9, $5 for pets, but please leave your pets who talk during movies at home.
HELLO, MRS. MONEY
(Comedy, no MPAA rating, 113 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) This big-budget Chinese film, an adaptation of a popular state show, tells the story of a poor guy who’s wooing a woman who likes money, and enlists his billionaire aunt to help. Complications ensue.
A STAR IS BORN
4 stars
"A Star Is Born" (Drama, R, 136 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 and Pix in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12). In his directorial debut, Bradley Cooper (also the leading man) strikes the perfect balance between a showbiz fable and an intimate story with universal truths. As the protege who rockets to fame, Lady Gaga is a winning, natural presence, even in the scenes where she's nowhere near a piano or a microphone. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
LIZZIE
3 stars
(Drama, R, 106 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) The story of how Lizzie Borden was accused in 1892 (and acquitted) of taking an ax and killing her father and stepmother gets a different take from director Craig William Macneill and screenwriter Bryce Kass, who focus more on the relationships in Borden’s life. The result features outstanding performances from Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart. (Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service)
VENOM
2 ½ stars
(Sci-fi, PG-13, 112 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Tom Hardy stars in this film, inspired by a comic-book series, about an intrepid investigative reporter who becomes an unwilling host body for the alien Symbiote Venom, who has a fondness for chomping on heads. Hardy drives this film straight to Crazytown; as a result, the movie is way more entertaining than it has a right to be. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
CONTINUING
HELLFEST
(Horror, R, 89 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Three young women and their boyfriends head to a ghoulish traveling carnival on Halloween night. Unfortunately, a masked serial killer also is on hand at the carnival.
NIGHT SCHOOL
(Comedy, PG-13, 113 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Forced to attend night school to get his GED, a successful salesman (Kevin Hart) must deal with a group of misfit students, his former high school nemesis and a feisty teacher (Tiffany Haddish) who doesn’t think he’s too bright.
PICK OF THE LITTER
3 ½ stars
(Documentary, no MPAA rating, 80 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) Adorable and surprisingly tense documentary follows a group of puppies in training to be guide dogs for the blind. Not every puppy makes the grade, but they’re all puppies. (Moira Macdonald, The Seattle Times)
SMALLFOOT
3 stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 96 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12). It's not often an animated children's movie features lessons about critical thinking. But in this zippy, silly, zany, cheery little tale, a skeptical Yeti (voice of Channing Tatum) in a land of Yetis learns the value of questioning the status quo. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN THE WALLS
Bomb
(Supernatural thriller, PG, 99 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Director Eli Roth adapts John Bellairs’ 1973 young adult supernatural novel, but misses the mark entirely: It’s too scary for little kids and not scary enough for older ones and likely will bore their parents. Jack Black and Cate Blanchett star.
A SIMPLE FAVOR
3 ½ stars
(Comedy-thriller, R, 116 minutes, playing at AMC Corvallis 12) When a seemingly sophisticated mom (Blake Lively) goes missing, her nerdy friend (Anna Kendrick) turns amateur sleuth, and secrets emerge about both. The crazier things get in this wickedly amusing comedy-thriller, the more fun we have. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE WIFE
3 ½ stars
(Drama, R, 100 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) As a famous author (Jonathan Pryce) accepts the Nobel Prize, his wife (Glenn Close) reassesses her longtime role as his assistant and chief parent to their children in a sharply written, character-driven, intense domestic drama. Both actors are transcendent. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE NUN
(Horror, R, 96 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) This new spinoff from the “Conjuring” series involves the same demonic nun featured in “The Conjuring 2.” When a young nun at Romanian abbey takes her own life, a priest and a novitate are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Then, other bad things happen. Taissa Farmiga, Demian Bichir and Bonnie Aarons star.
CRAZY RICH ASIANS
3 ½ stars
(Romantic comedy, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) When the scion of a rich Singapore family (Henry Golding) brings his American love (Constance Wu) to his homeland, his mother (Michelle Yeoh) is not impressed. Bursting with energy and romance and sight gags and soapy melodrama, "Crazy Rich Asians" is pure escapist fun that gives us characters to root for. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
BLACKKKLANSMAN
3 ½ stars
(Biographical comedy-drama, R, 135 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Spike Lee’s best film in years recounts the true story of Ron Stallworth, an African-American police officer who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. It’s funny and tense and says something essential about the state of race relations, then and now. John David Washington leads a top-flight cast. (Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press)
MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE — FALLOUT
3 stars
(Action, PG-13, 147 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Tom Cruise and his reactivated Impossible Missions Force battle international terrorists in this swift and efficient action thriller from writer-director Christopher McQuarrie. The stunts are spectacular, but for a movie about politically motivated violence, it’s strangely apolitical. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
3 stars
(Fantasy, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) In this live-action/CGI combo fairy tale, Winnie the Pooh has lost his friends and the grown-up Christopher Robin (Ewan McGregor) has lost sight of what's important and might just lose his family, unless somehow, some way, they can help each other! It's simple. Sweet. Effective. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
