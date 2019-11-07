Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
DOCTOR SLEEP
2 ½ stars
(Horror, R, 151 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC 12) Forty years after the events of "The Shining," the now-grown Danny Torrance joins forces with a similarly gifted teen to battle dark forces. The first two-thirds of the flick are engrossing, but it loses steam in its finale, when it returns to the Overlook Hotel. With Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Emily Alyn Lind, Bruce Greenwood and Cliff Curtis. Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, based on the book by Stephen King. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
LAST CHRISTMAS
2 ½ stars
(Romantic comedy, PG-13, 102 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis, the Pix in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) In a holiday romantic comedy inspired by the music of George Michael, a young Londoner meets a guy who seems too good to be true. Strong performances and well-earned character arcs make this a satisfying holiday flick. With Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeoh, Emma Thompson. Written by Thompson, Bryony Kimmings and Greg Wise. Paul Feig directs. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
MIDWAY
1 star
(War action, PG-13, 138 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis) The story of the critical World War II Pacific Theater battle between the American fleet and the Imperial Japanese Navy in June 1942 stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Luke Evans, Aaron Eckhart, Nick Jonas, Dennis Quaid, Woody Harrelson. Director Roland Emmerich offers dazzling visuals, but the film sinks under the weight of cliched characters and leaden dialogue. (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press)
PAIN AND GLORY
4 stars
(Drama, R, 113 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) As an ailing filmmaker (Antonio Banderas) hashes out his grievances with his former leading man, flashbacks reveal his childhood with a fierce, protective mother (Penelope Cruz). The small scenes in director Pedro Almodovar's remarkably restrained film add up to a stunning memory piece. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
PLAYING WITH FIRE
(Comedy, PG, 96 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Firefighters find their lives turned upside down when they rescue three siblings but can't find the kids' parents. With John Cena, Keegan-Michael Key, John Leguizamo, Dennis Haysbert, Judy Greer.
CONTINUING
ARCTIC DOGS
(Animated, PG, 93 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) An Arctic fox who dreams of becoming a canine courier uncovers a villainous walrus' dastardly plot in this animated tale. With the voices of Jeremy Renner, Heidi Klum, James Franco, Alec Baldwin, John Cleese, Anjelica Huston. Directed by Aaron Woodley.
THE CURRENT WAR
2 ½ stars
(Biography, PG-13, 107 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Here's an overwrought yet curiously flat fictionalization of the late-19th-century battle between Thomas Edison (Benedict Cumberbatch) and George Westinghouse (Michael Shannon) over whether alternating current or direct current will light up the country. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
HARRIET
3 stars
(Biographical drana, PG-13, 125 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Cynthia Erivo portrays Harriet Tubman, the 19th century African American woman who escaped from slavery and then led hundreds of others to freedom. It’s a stirring tribute to a truly iconic American. With Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monae, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters. Written by Gregory Allen Howard, Kasi Lemmons; story by Howard. Directed by Lemmons. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE LIGHTHOUSE
4 stars
(Drama, R, 109 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe give towering performances as a pair of feuding 19th century lightkeepers in this mad, magnificently crafted New England gothic from "The Witch" writer-director Robert Eggers. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN
3 stars
(Drama, R, 144 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) With this 1950s period piece, writer-director Edward Norton delivers a richly layered, well-photographed film-noir mystery about a lonely private detective with Tourette's syndrome. As the star, he proves a great actor can make unfortunate choices and deliver an uneven performance. Based on the Jonathan Lethem. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
TERMINATOR: DARK FATE
3 stars
(Science fiction, R, 128 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger are back in the latest chapter of the time-bending cyborg franchise. It’s a good-enough hybrid of fiery nonsense, fan gratification and pop-savvy series regeneration. With Mackenzie Davis, Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, Diego Boneta. Directed by Tim Miller. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
COUNTDOWN
(Horror, PG-13, 90 minutes, playing at the AMC 12 in Corvallis) A mysterious phone app claims to predict the moment a person will die. With Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Bateman, Tichina Arnold, P.J. Byrne, Peter Facinelli. Written and directed by Justin Dec.
THE PEANUT BUTTER FALCON
3½ stars
(Adventure, PG-13, 93 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Shia LaBeouf and Zack Gottsagen, an actor with Down syndrome, star in this generally warmhearted and sweet-natured take on "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," a sun-dappled fable punctured with intermittent harsh realities. It’s an effective, appealing piece of Americana. (Gary Thompson, The Philadelphia Inquirer)
MALEFICIENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL
2 stars
(Fantasy, PG, 118 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Angelina Jolie reprises her role as the Disney villainess in this sequel to the 2014 fantasy tale. The movie has important points to make, but wraps them in a goofy, chaotic package. With Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville, Michelle Pfeiffer. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP
1½ stars
(Horror-comedy, R, 93 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin and Emma Stone reunite to dispatch even more of the undead in this sequel to the 2009 horror comedy. It feels like any new ideas were jettisoned for the same old schtick. With Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE ADDAMS FAMILY
(Animated, PG, 105 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Cartoonist Charles Addams' creepy, kooky clan returns to the big screen in animated form. Voices of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloe Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, Bette Midler, Allison Janney, Martin Short, Catherine O'Hara.
JOKER
2 stars
(Comic book drama, R, 122 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Joaquin Phoenix takes on the role of Gotham's notorious mad clown in this standalone character study/origin story. With Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy, Marc Maron, Shea Whigham. Directed by Todd Phillips. Despite the best efforts from Phoenix, this relentlessly dreary film is all setup, no punchline.
AD ASTRA
3 ½ stars
(Science fiction, PG-13, 122 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut searching for his father in the outer realms of the solar system. With Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, Donald Sutherland. Despite some writing woes, it’s provocative and stunning. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
