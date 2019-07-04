Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
AMERICAN WOMAN
3 stars
(Drama, R, 111 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) The disappearance of her teenage daughter leaves a Pennsylvania mother to raise her grandson. With Sienna Miller, Christina Hendricks, Aaron Paul, Amy Madigan. Miller is sensational; it’s a masterclass in the difference between being an actor saying lines and being an actor who lives the role. (Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service)
MIDSOMMAR
4 stars
(Horror, R, 100 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A young American tourist couple are drawn into the darker aspects of a pagan festival in rural Sweden. With Florence Pugh, Jack Reynor, William Jackson Harper, Vilhelm Blomgran. Writer-director Ari Aster (last year’s “Heriditary”) creates a world of suspense and terror in the sun and flower-drenched fields of the Scandinavian countryside. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME
3 stars
(Comic book action, PG-13, 128 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany, the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The young web slinger's trip to Europe with his school friends is interrupted by Nick Fury and some elemental creatures. Tom Holland returns as Spidey, with a cast that includes , Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal. Jon Watts returns as the director. The film is enjoyable enough in its first half, and then takes a fascinating twist. (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press)
CONTINUING
ANNABELLE COMES HOME
2.5 stars
(Horror, R, 106 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The deadly doll wreaks horror on the family of demonologists in this franchise entry. With Mckenna Grace, Madison Iseman, Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga. The movie, stealthily successful and steadily consistent, may be the best in the “Annabelle” series, although it could use a few more jump scares. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ECHO IN THE CANYON
3.5 stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 82 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Jakob Dylan is your tour guide in this sunny, sepia-toned documentary, a love letter to the Laurel Canyon music scene of the mid-1960s and its folk-rock stars, including The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, the Mamas and the Papas and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
PAVAROTTI
3 stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 114 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Director Ron Howard's unabashed love letter of a documentary bathes Luciano Pavarotti, arguably the most famous and acclaimed opera singer of the 20th century, in the most favorable light. Even when Pavarotti's flaws and failings are revealed, there's a certain "all is forgiven" tone. It's a beautiful tribute. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
YESTERDAY
(Comedy, PG-13, 116 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A struggling musician wakes up to find he's the only person on Earth who knows the music of the Beatles. With Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran. The movie wobbles under the weight of an ungainly script, but director Danny Boyle throws everything he’s got at the screen and the cast, even villainous McKinnon, is impossible not to like. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
PHOENIX, OREGON
(Comedy, R, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Two longtime friends battle midlife crisis by opening a bowling alley and pizzeria in their small hometown. This movie, filmed in Phoenix, Oregon and Klamath Falls, stars James LeGros, Jesse Borrego, Lisa Edelstein and Diedrich Bader.
CHILD’S PLAY
(Horror, R, 120 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The murderous doll Chucky is back in this revival of the 1988 horror classic. With Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry, voice of Mark Hamill. Written by Tyler Burton Smith; based on characters created by Don Mancini. Directed by Lars Klevberg.
TOY STORY 4
4 stars
(Animated, G, 100 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the Corvallis AMC 12) The gang goes on a road trip and reunites with Bo Peep in the fourth entry in Disney-Pixar's beloved computer-animated franchise. With the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, Jay Hernandez, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, Lila Sage, Don Rickles, Jeff Garlin, Estelle Harris. Directed by Josh Cooley. It’s absolutely packed with humor and heart. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE DEAD DON’T DIE
3 stars
(Comedy horror, R, 104 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) The dead are rising from their graves in Jim Jarmusch's meta-zombie horror comedy, starring Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton and other luminaries. Some of the sight gags and quips are gold; others are just filler, but still kind of interesting in a wacky sort of way. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
MEN IN BLACK: INTERNATIONAL
2 ½ stars
(Sci-fi comedy, PG-13, 114 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) It’s still not clear why we need this sequel to the series about undercover agents tracking aliens, but Tessa Thompson’s charisma drives this breezily entertaining summer offering; she’s more than a match for co-star Chris Hemsworth. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
DARK PHOENIX
1½ stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis) The X-Men face off against their own Jean Grey after she returns from outer space following a near-fatal encounter with a mysterious cosmic force. With Sophie Turner, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Jessica Chastain. Written and directed by Simon Kinberg. A flat, lifeless dud; with this final installment, the franchise goes out with a resounding thud. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2
2 ½ stars
(Animated comedy, PG, 86 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Sequel to the computer-animated comedy reveals more of the antics our animal companions get up to when we're not around. With the voices of Lake Bell, Hannibal Buress, Dana Carvey, Harrison Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Pete Holmes, Ellie Kemper, Nick Kroll, Bobby Moynihan, Patton Oswalt, Jenny Slate, Eric Stonestreet. It’s basically more of the same, but with babies and toddlers thrown into the mix. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ROCKETMAN
4 stars
(Musical biopic, 121 minutes, R, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Mild-mannered English piano player Reginald Dwight transforms into rock superstar Elton John in this musical fantasy biopic starring Taron Egerton. With Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard. Written by Lee Hall. Directed by Dexter Fletcher. This dizzy, delirious jukebox musical has the energy and visual dynamism to truly reflect the outlandish aesthetic and performance style of its subject. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ALADDIN
3 stars
(Live-action musical, PG, 128 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) If it’s not broken, don’t try to fix it -- and director Guy Ritchie has followed that advice in this live-action remake of the Disney animated musical. Will Smith does well as the Genie, but it’s Naomi Scott who steals the show, tearing into an expanded roles for the princess Jasmine. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 182 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The remaining Avengers, with some new faces (such as Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel) go after Thanos in this sequel to “Infinity War” and apparent capstone to the first wave of Marvel movies. It’s a stirring and satisfying finish that achieves and earns its climactic surge of feeling, even as it falls just short of real catharsis. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
JOHN WICK: CHAPTER 3 — PARABELLUM
3 stars
(Action, R, 131 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The third installment of the ultraviolent, wonderfully askew "John Wick" franchise is the most outlandish and maybe the most entertaining chapter to date. Keanu Reeves returns, giving a classic deadpan performance in an escapist movie that encourages us to groan and cringe and laugh at the mayhem. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
