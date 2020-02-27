Movie Scene for Friday, Feb. 28

Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS: THE MOVIE
3 stars
(Reality/comedy, PG-13, 93 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis). Four lifelong friends go on a quest to attend a Paula Abdul event in Miami. Along the way, they can't stop pranking one another — and occasionally whomever happens by. That's the movie, a totally made-up origin story of the improv comedy quartet (Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, Brian Quinn, James Murray) on the truTV prank show. Ultimately, any movie that essentially starts with Paula Abdul clotheslining a guy and promising, "One day I'm gonna find you and I will destroy you!" — can't be all bad. (Michael Ordona, Los Angeles Times)
THE INVISIBLE MAN
2.5 stars
(Sci-fi/thriller/horror, R, 124 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and AMC Corvallis 12). Unraveling the dusted bandages of H.G. Wells’ classic 1897 science-fiction novel, writer-director Leigh Whannell has refashioned “The Invisible Man” as a bracingly modern #MeToo allegory that, despite its brutal craft, rings hollow. Its focus shifts from Wells’ optics scientist to a woman, Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss), running from him (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). Whannell has the talent and cunning to turn “The Invisible Man” into a chilling and well-crafted B-movie. But if you're looking for anything more than that, you'll probably come up empty. (Jake Coyle, Associated Press)
JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL
2.5 stars
(Action/comedy, PG, 123 minutes, opening at the Pix Theatre in Albany; also playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and at the AMC Corvallis 12). Director Jake Kasdan returns to the ‘90s family adventure film series he rebooted in 2017, and amps up the jaw-dropping hijinks and more stars playing personas vastly different from theirs. It’s a one-joke movie, but the joke still has some mileage left. Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan and Jack Black return; Danny Glover, Danny DeVito and Akwafina hop aboard. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
KNIVES OUT
3.5 stars
(Murder mystery/comedy, PG-13, 130 minutes, opening at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis; playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). An all-star ensemble is under suspicion when a family patriarch (Christopher Plummer), who also happens to be a wealthy crime novelist, is found dead in the study of his remote mansion. With Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Michael Shannon, Toni Collette, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield. Directed by Rian Johnson. It’s “Murder, She Wrote” with a side of political activism, two great tastes that taste great together.
THE LODGE
3.5 stars
(Horror, R, 108 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). I suppose we should thank the dad (Richard Armitage) who leaves his children at an isolated mountain home in the care of his troubled fiancee (Riley Keough), because his terrible decisions set the table for this smart, increasingly chilling horror gem. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun Times)
MY HERO ACADEMIA: HEROES RISING
(Anime/superhero, NR, 104 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and AMC 12 Corvallis). Young warriors face a new villain in this Kenji Nagasaki-directed tale. This is the second film based on the manga “My Hero Academia” and is set during the fourth season of the Japanese series “My Hero Academia.” In Japanese with English subtitles.
TAG! QUEER SHORTS FESTIVAL
(Playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). The festival showcases short work by queer and trans directors. “Blockbusters” offers a broadly accessible and panoramic view of queer and trans experiences. “Wildstyle” explores hard-hitting, stylized and complex visions of trans and queer life. (For adult audiences.)
THE WOMAN WHO LOVES GIRAFFES
(Documentary, 83 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). In 1956, 23-year-old biologist Anne Innis Dagg journeys solo to South Africa to study giraffes. Now 86 and recognized as the world’s first “giraffologist,” she shares her letters and original 16-millimeter color film footage, revealing the factors that destroyed her career and the forces that brought her back.
CONTINUING
1917
4 stars
(War action, R, 119 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis). With brilliant, claustrophobically effective directing choices by Sam Mendes and strong, raw performances from young leads Dean-Charles Chapman and George MacKay, this heart-stopping World War I drama is a unique viewing experience you won't soon shake off. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun Times)
BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTABULOUS EMANCIPATION OF ONE HARLEY QUINN)
3 stars
(Comedy/action/superhero, R, 109 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and at the AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis). “Prey” is a circus for the senses, an irreverent rollercoaster ride. But the performances give the film its heart and humor. Every performer knows what movie they’re in, with Margot Robbie’s winking, wild performance creating a safe space for experimentation. It’s a tribute to the cutest, kookiest clown in the comics, and a perfect distillation of the Harley Quinn character: sweet, sour and sassy in all the right ways. Director Cathy Yan has delivered a riotous rodeo, with a madcap script from Christina Hodson. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
BRAHMS: THE BOY II
(Supernatural horror, 86 minutes, PG-13, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). Director William Brent Bell and writer Stacy Menear reunite in this stand-alone sequel to their 2016 horror tale, “The Boy.” This time a family moves into an English country mansion where their young son becomes friends with a creepy life-size doll (when are they not?) that he names Brahms. Stars Katie Holmes, Christopher Convery, Owain Yeoman and Ralph Ineson.
THE CALL OF THE WILD
2.5 stars
(Adventure, PG, 100 minutes, opening at the Regal 7 in Albany and AMC Corvallis 12). Much like our furry friends, movies about man’s best friend come in all shapes and sizes: lost dog movies, talking dog movies, military dog movies, reincarnated dog movies. “The Call of the Wild,” directed by Chris Sanders and based on the classic novella by Jack London, is what one might call a literary dog movie, even if there is technically no actual dog in it. Luckily the CGI canine plays opposite several solid human actors who can hold up their end of the tale, like costar Harrison Ford, with his signature gravelly gravitas. Those performances save the film, proving that even the most realistic technology will never replace the real thing on screen. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
FANTASY ISLAND
(Supernatural horror, PG-13, 110 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12). Visitors to a magical (and not always in the best ways) getaway see their fantasies turn into nightmares in this Blumhouse Productions rejiggering of the popular TV series. Michael Pena dons Ricardo Montalban’s iconic role, with assistance from a new assistant, Julia (Parisa Fitz-Henley). The all-star cast includes Maggie Q, Lucy Hale, Portia Doubleday, Michael Rooker and Kim Coates. Directed by Jeff Wadlow (“Never Back Down,” “Kick-A**,” “Truth or Dare”).
THE GENTLEMEN
2.5 stars
(Action/crime, R, 113 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). It can be easy to be swept away by all the beautiful people (Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Michelle Dockery and Hugh Grant, among them), unreliable narrators, classic rock needle drops, wild costumes and regional accents. Director Guy Ritchie still has undeniable attitude and swagger in spades. But kick the tires and you’ll start to realize this story’s a lemon. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
JUST MERCY
2.5 stars
(Legal drama, PG-13, 136 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis). Solid, meat-and-potatoes docudrama filmmaking, if you don’t mind a first-rate story of systemic injustice undercut by second-rate dialogue. Call it a split decision, or something like that. Stars Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, Brie Larson, Tim Blake Nelson, Rob Morgan and Rafe Spall. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
PARASITE
4 stars
(Thriller, R, 132 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema and AMC Corvallis 12, both in Corvallis). Winner of the Palme d'Or at Cannes, Bong Joon Ho's deviously entertaining thriller about two very different families is an ingenious weave of domestic dark comedy, class allegory and ultimately devastating tragedy. (The Darkside offers a black-and-white version as well.) (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
SONIC THE HEDGEHOG
(Live action/computer-animated adventure comedy, PG, 100 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and AMC Corvallis 12 and Regal Ninth Street, both in Corvallis). Sega’s lovable speed-roller finally arrives in theaters (you’d think he would have been faster). The alternate dimension hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) leaves his realm for Earth to escape evil forces. Naturally, he encounters another, in the form of roboticist Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey). They’re joined onscreen by James Marsden, Tika Sumpter and Neal McDonough. Directed by Jeff Fowler.