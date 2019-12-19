NEW ON VIDEO

Reviews by Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times:

• "Judy" (Biography, PG-13, 118 minutes, 2019, 2.5 stars) Renee Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in 1968, unhinged, financially strapped and on her way to London for a desperately needed nightclub engagement. While an impressive impersonation, Zellweger's performance never resonates as a fully fleshed-out biopic character portrayal.

• "Rambo: Last Blood" (Action, R, 89 minutes, 2019, zero stars). Some 37 years after "First Blood," the fifth and (we hope) final chapter in the franchise finds Sylvester Stallone's John Rambo in Mexico to rescue a friend's granddaughter from sex traffickers. This is gruesomely sadistic and utterly repellent trash with no redeeming qualities other than its mercifully short running time.

• "Downton Abbey" (Drama, PG, 122 minutes, 2019, 3 stars). The movie sequel to the sophisticated TV soap opera, which finds both the upstairs and the downstairs ensembles preparing for a visit from the king and queen, is an extravagant dessert after a six-course meal. Absolutely unnecessary, but still a real treat.