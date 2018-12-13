As always, go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
GREEN BOOK
3 ½ stars
(Comedy-drama, PG-13, 130 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Viggo Mortensen plays a thick-headed lunk from the Bronx and Mahershala Ali is the musician he's driving through the South in 1962, and both are nothing but believable. This is a friendship story, and one of the best times I've had at the movies this year. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
MORTAL ENGINES
(Science-fiction, PG-13, 128 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Centuries after the collapse of civilization, an enigmatic woman, an outcast and an outlaw unite to try to stop London, now a dangerous metropolis on wheels. With Hugo Weaving, Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan, Jihae. Written by Fran Walsh, Philippa Boyens, Peter Jackson; based on the book by Philip Reeve. Directed by Christian Rivers.
THE MULE
1 star
(Drama, R, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Another misfire from Clint Eastwood, this one adapted from a New York Times Magazine article about a 90-year-old who worked as a mule for a drug cartel. The movie is packed with racist stereotypes and appalling treatment of women and feels like a strange rough draft. The cast includes Bradley Cooper, Andy Garcia and Laurence Fishburne. (Katie Walsh, Tribune Media Service)
ONCE UPON A DEADPOOL
(Comic book/action-adventure, PG-13, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Wondering what a PG-13 cut of “Deadpool 2” would look like? Wonder no more. (Although the “Princess Bride” framing device with Fred Savage is pretty clever.)
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
4 stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 117 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 and Pix in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The best "Spider-Man" movie yet, and one of the best 2018 films of any kind, is peppered with clever visual touches and crackling good inside jokes. The story about a new Spidey meeting versions of the character in alternate universes is a brilliant, exuberant, soaring and original adventure. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
VOX LUX
1 ½ stars
(Drama, R, 112 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) In arguably the worst performance of her storied career, Natalie Portman plays a pop star who suffered trauma as a teen and now behaves like a spoiled brat virtually every second she's not onstage. Pretentious deadpan absurdity abounds in this screeching, empty, exploitative cinematic cacophony. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
SANTA CLAUS CONQUERS THE MARTIANS
(Science fiction, no MPAA rating, 81 minutes, playing Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) The 1964 epic about, well, Santa Claus on Mars is the latest offering in the Darkside’s Sci-Fi Extravaganza series. Pia Zadora plays one of the Martian kids. $5 gets you in; feel free to heckle.
CONTINUING
BORDER
(Fantasy thriller, R, 110 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A customs officer who can smell fear develops an unusual attraction to a strange traveler while aiding a police investigation that calls into question her entire existence. The film, by Iranian-Swedish director Ali Abbasi and adapted from a short story by “Let the Right One In” author John Ajvide Lindqvist, is the Swedish entry in this year’s Oscar foreign-language race.
CREED II
2 ½ stars
(Sports drama, PG-13, 128 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The sequel to 2015’s “Creed” isn’t as good, but it has its pleasures, including Michael B. Jordan returning as the son of boxer Apollo Creed, and Dolph Lundgren, who’s surprisingly effective. The movie essentially is a sequel to 1985’s “Rocky IV,” in which Russian brute Lundgren killed Apollo Creed in the ring; now, decades later, Creed’s son (Jordan) takes on the son of the Russian boxer. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET
3 stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 112 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The hapless video game "villain" (John C. Reilly) from "Wreck-It Ralph" and his sharp-witted friend Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) venture out of the arcade into the World Wide Web in search of a replacement part. There were times when the sweet-natured animated adventure was brimming with so much stimuli, I had to remind myself to laugh. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
ROBIN HOOD
2 ½ stars (Action-adventure, PG-13, 116 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Taron Egerton of the “Kingsmen” films takes on the title role in the latest cinematic interpretation of the legend; this Robin Hood is a war-hardened Crusader who teams up with his Moorish commander to battle the corrupt English crown. Jamie Foxx and Ben Mendelsohn co-star. The movie is sleek, modern and retrofitted for a radical political landscape, even if it loses steam in its second half. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD
2 ½ stars
(Fantasy adventure, PG-13, 134 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) While the performances are solid, the sequel to J.K. Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" sinks under the weight of too many intersecting storylines and not enough focus on the fascinating, fractured relationship of wizards Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) and Dumbledore (Jude Law). (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
CAN YOU EVER FORGIVE ME?
4 stars
(Biography, R, 107 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) In the performance of her career, Melissa McCarthy plays a washed-up, desperate celebrity biographer who resorts to forging letters "written" by famous authors and selling them to collectors for cash. She's aided by a nomination-worthy script, vibrant cinematography and memorable supporting performances. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
DR. SEUSS’ THE GRINCH
2 stars
(Animated, PG, 90 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Benedict Cumberbatch voices the green meanie who threatens Christmas in Who-ville in this computer-animated retelling of the Dr. Seuss classic. Voices by Angela Lansbury, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Pharrell Williams. You’ll laugh a bit; you’ll cry a bit. But you won’t want to see this one every holiday season. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
INSTANT FAMILY
2 stars
(Comedy drama, PG-13, 118 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Without thinking it through, a married couple (Mark Wahlberg and Rose Byrne) decide to foster three troubled siblings. The well-intentioned but disappointing result is an uneven mix of broad comedy and sometimes heavy-handed melodrama. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
1 star
(Music biography, PG-13, 135 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12). The greatly gifted Rami Malek is given zero chance to create a believable, in-depth portrayal of Queen leader Freddie Mercury in this shamelessly scripted biopic. What a crushing, unmitigated, stunningly inept and astonishingly tone-deaf disaster. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
WIDOWS
4 stars
(Crime thriller, R, 128 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Viola Davis deserves a best actress nomination for her performance as a criminal's wife plotting a heist of her own. Even the relatively peripheral characters are unforgettable in this film — part political thriller, part family drama, part race and class commentary. This is one of the best movies of 2018. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
