NEW
HOBBS & SHAW
(Action, PG-13, 134 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham grudgingly team to battle a cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist wielding a bio threat in this globe-spanning spinoff of the “Fast and Furious” action series. With Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Helen Mirren. Written by Chris Morgan, Drew Pearce; story by Morgan; based on characters created by Gary Scott Thompson. Directed by David Leitch.
MARIANNE & LEONARD: WORDS OF LOVE
(Documentary, R, 97 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Documentary about singer-songwriter and poet Leonard Cohen and Marianne Ihlen, his onetime muse and longtime friend.
TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES OF ME
3 ½ stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 120 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) This conventional bio-doc of the great novelist takes only occasional forays into creative visuals or stylistic touches, but it still stands tall as a fascinating and inspirational record of the life and times and work of an American treasure. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
WILD ROSE
3 stars
(Drama, R, 101 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) In a mostly formulaic story about a working-class dreamer trying to make it big in Nashville, Irish actress Jessie Buckley proves she has the stuff to become a major Hollywood star. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
DICK TRACY MEETS GRUESOME
The latest entry in the Darkside’s Sci-Fi Extravaganza series is this 1947 flick, in which an ugly crook (Boris Karloff) is using a paralyzing gas to rob banks. Dick Tracy is on the case. The flick shows at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Darkside; $5 gets you in and buys you the right to heckle all you want. Ygal Kaufman, of Community Movie Night at the Darkside, curates.
CONTINUING
ONCE UPON A TIME … IN HOLLYWOOD
3 stars
(Drama, R, 159 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Leonardo DiCaprio is a has-been TV star and Brad Pitt plays his longtime stunt double in writer-director Quentin Tarantino's 1969-set multi-narrative tale set during the closing days of the studio system's Golden Age. The film is a bit rueful, sentimental even, which is a new mode Tarantino, but it builds to an unfortunately glib ending. With Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Kurt Russell, Dakota Fanning, James Marsden, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Timothy Olyphant, Damian Lewis, Lena Dunham, Bruce Dern, Luke Perry, Brenda Vaccaro. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE LION KING
2 stars
(Animated, PG, 118 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany, the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Director Jon Favreau’s virtual reality re-creation of the Disney animated classic turns out to be a bizarre Frankenstein's monster of a film that is so distressingly unpleasant it somehow manages to even ruin the original, much beloved 1994 hand-drawn cartoon version. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
CRAWL
(Horror, R, 87 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany) Trapped in a flooding house during a hurricane, a young Florida woman and her father are menaced by alligators. With Kaya Scodelario, Barry Pepper. Written by Michael Rasmussen, Shawn Rasmussen. Directed by Alexandre Aja.
THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO
4 stars
(Drama, R, 120 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Jimmie Fails plays a fictionalized version of himself in director Joe Talbot's gorgeous Sundance prize-winning debut feature, which tells a deeply personal story of friendship, community and the yearning for home. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
STUBER
1 ½ stars
(Action-comedy, R, 93 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) A mild-mannered Uber driver is pressed into service by a gruff undercover cop in pursuit of a violent criminal. Flat, monotonous, not terribly funny and clumsily directed and edited. With Kumail Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Mira Sorvino, Karen Gillan. Written by Tripper Clancy. Directed by Michael Dowse. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME
3 stars
(Comic book action, PG-13, 128 minutes, playing at the Pix in Albany, the Regal Albany, the Regal Ninth Street in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) The young web slinger's trip to Europe with his school friends is interrupted by Nick Fury and some elemental creatures. Tom Holland returns as Spidey, with a cast that includes , Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei and Jake Gyllenhaal. Jon Watts returns as the director. The film is enjoyable enough in its first half, and then takes a fascinating twist. (Mark Kennedy, Associated Press)
ECHO IN THE CANYON
3½ stars
(Documentary, PG-13, 82 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Jakob Dylan is your tour guide in this sunny, sepia-toned documentary, a love letter to the Laurel Canyon music scene of the mid-1960s and its folk-rock stars, including The Byrds, Buffalo Springfield, the Mamas and the Papas and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
YESTERDAY
2½ stars
(Comedy, PG-13, 116 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A struggling musician wakes up to find he's the only person on Earth who knows the music of the Beatles. With Himesh Patel, Lily James, Kate McKinnon, Ed Sheeran. The movie wobbles under the weight of an ungainly script, but director Danny Boyle throws everything he’s got at the screen and the cast, even villainous McKinnon, is impossible not to like. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
TOY STORY 4
4 stars
(Animated, G, 100 minutes, playing at the Regal Albany and the Corvallis AMC 12) The gang goes on a road trip and reunites with Bo Peep in the fourth entry in Disney-Pixar's beloved computer-animated franchise. The movie is absolutely packed with humor and heart. With the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Christina Hendricks, Jordan Peele, Keanu Reeves, Jay Hernandez, Joan Cusack, Bonnie Hunt, Kristen Schaal, Wallace Shawn, John Ratzenberger, June Squibb, Carl Weathers, Lila Sage, Don Rickles, Jeff Garlin, Estelle Harris. Directed by Josh Cooley. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
ROCKETMAN
4 stars
(Musical biopic, 121 minutes, R, playing at the Darkside) Mild-mannered English piano player Reginald Dwight transforms into rock superstar Elton John in this musical fantasy biopic starring Taron Egerton. With Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard. Written by Lee Hall. Directed by Dexter Fletcher. This dizzy, delirious jukebox musical has the energy and visual dynamism to truly reflect the outlandish aesthetic and performance style of its subject. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
