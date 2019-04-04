Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
THE BEST OF ENEMIES
(Drama, PG-13, 132 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Fact-based drama about a black civil-rights activist and a local Ku Klux Klan leader who find common cause in 1970s North Carolina. With Sam Rockwell, Taraji P. Henson, Wes Bentley, Anne Heche. Written by Robin Bissell; based on a book by Osha Gray Davidson. Directed by Bissell.
THE HUMMINGBIRD PROJECT
3 stars
(Drama, R, 110 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) A pair of a pair of Wall Street traders hatch a plan to lay underground fiber optic cable halfway across America, thereby gaining a few milliseconds' advantage in stock information over their fierce competitor and former boss. Salma Hayek, Jesse Eisenberg and Alexander Skarsgard star. The movie moves well, looks good on a budget and tells its peculiar story with confidence. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
THE MUSTANG
2 ½ stars
(Drama, R, 96 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) A tight-lipped new arrival (Matthias Schoenaerts) at a Western prison is assigned to a program in which inmates work to tame wild mustands. It's solid if dramatically predictable work, part prison picture, part horse story. Bruce Dern and Connie Britton co-star. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
PET SEMATARY
(Horror, R, 101 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) A secret burial ground in the Maine woods brings untold horror to a recently arrived family. With Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz, John Lithgow. Written by Jeff Buhler; story by Matt Greenberg; based on the novel by Stephen King. Directed by Kevin Kölsch, Dennis Widmyer.
SHAZAM!
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 132 minutes, playing at the Pix and Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) A streetwise 14-year-old can magically transform into an adult superhero simply by shouting out one word in this big-screen version of a long-running DC comic book. Zachary Levi brings a jolt of good humor and energy to this good-natured and endearing flick, which has a bit of a dark side as well. Mark Strong is the villain. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
UNPLANNED
(Drama, R, 106 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) This new drama tells the story of Abby Johnson, the youngest clinic director in the history of Planned Parenthood, who then turned into an anti-abortion activist.
WOMAN AT WAR
3 stars
(Comic thriller, no MPAA rating, 100 minutes) Icelandic actress Halldora Geirharðsdottir is sensational in a dual role in this off-kilter offering; she plays a choir director living on her own in Reykjavik, as well as Halla's identical twin sister Asa, a yoga instructor. Halla has launched a campaign of industrial sabotage against a new aluminum smelting plant that threatens to despoil the landscape and the fresh Icelandic air. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
DETOUR
(Crime drama, no MPAA rating, 68 minutes, playing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) Community Movie Night with Ygal Kaufman continues its exploration of classic film noir with this 1945 offering in which a down-and-out piano player (Tom Neal) becomes involved with a mysterious woman (Ann Savage) and two murders as he hitchhikes west. In the words of Roger Ebert: “It lives on, haunting and creepy, an embodiment of the guilty soul of film noir.”
CONTINUING
THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD
(Documentary, R, 99 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Using state-of-the-art technology, filmmaker Peter Jackson presents archival footage — restored and colorized — to showcase the soldiers, key events and extraordinary battles of World War I.
THE BEACH BUM
2 stars
(Comedy, R, 95 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The new flick from “Spring Breakers” director Harmony Korine stars Matthew McConaughey as a stoner poet in Florida whose life goes off the rails when he discovers that his wife (Isla Fisher) is unfaithful. Snoop Dogg and Zac Efron also are in the cast. It’s fun for a while, but eventually Korine runs out of ideas and the flick turns tedious. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
DUMBO
2 stars
(Fantasy, PG, 112 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) Director Tim Burton tries his hand with a live-action remake of the 1941 Disney animated flick, about the little elephant with the big ears who can fly, but even though this dramatically inert film tries, it never quite takes off. The cast includes Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell and Eva Green. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
GLORIA BELL
3 stars
(Comedic-drama, R, 102 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Julianne Moore plays a divorcee who finds romance on the L.A. dance-club scene as director Sebastian Lelio remakes his own 2013 movie. Moore, in a terrific performance, offers a softer, more vulnerable side to the title character, even if the purpose for such a faithful remake isn’t clear. With John Turturro, Michael Cera, Brad Garrett, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Rita Wilson, Sean Astin, Holland Taylor.
HOTEL MUMBAI
3 stars
(Drama, R, 103 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Director Anthony Maras makes his debut with this gripping fact-based account of the carnage that unfolded in a Mumbai hotel during the terror attacks of November 2008. Visceral and suspenseful, but also deeply humane and moving. The cast includes Dev Patel and Armie Hammer. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
US
3 ½ stars
(Horror, R, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Writer-director Jordan Peele proves that “Get Out” was no fluke with this whip-smart new horror classic. It’s about a picture-perfect American family (Winston Duke) and Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o) arriving at their family summer home, only to confront an identical version of the family (clad in red jumpsuits and wielding sharp scissors) in their driveway. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
APOLLO 11
4 stars
(Documentary, G, 93 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Todd Douglas Miller’s riveting documentary uses newly discovered footage to give audiences a close-up look at the mission that put men on the moon. You end up with new appreciation for the sheer audacity of the mission. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
FIVE FEET APART
(Romantic drama, PG-13, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Two cystic fibrosis patients fall in love, even though hospital rules state they must stay five feet apart at all times. Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse star in this film version of a popular young adult novel.
WONDER PARK
(Animated, PG, 85 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) An imaginative girl finds herself in Wonderland, an amusement park she created in her mind. With the park falling into disarray, she teams up with a group of animals to save the park. Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Mila Kunis, John Oliver and Kenan Thompson are featured in the voice cast.
CAPTAIN MARVEL
3 ½ stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 124 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Brie Larson, as the Captain, and Samuel L. Jackson, as young Nick Fury, share great chemistry in a superhero origins story set to '90s hits and filled with fun cultural references. This isn't the greatest Marvel movie ever made, but it's definitely one of the funniest, and one of the sweetest. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
3 ½ stars
(Animated, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless, seek a mythical land in this entry in Dreamworks' animated franchise. With the voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harrington, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham. Written and directed by Dean DeBlois; based on the book series by Cressida Cowell. Visually stunning, beautifully made and surprisingly moving. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
THE LEGO MOVIE 2: THE SECOND PART
3 stars
(Animated adventure, PG, 93 minutes, playing at the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12). A candy-colored sugar rush with a nonstop parade of pop culture references, famous cameos and inside jokes, "The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part" doesn't quite match the original's spark and creativity, but it's a worthy chapter in the ever-expanding Lego movie universe. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
