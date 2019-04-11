Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
THE AFTERMATH
2 stars
(Romantic drama, R, 109 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) After WWII, the wife (Keira Knightley) of a British officer (Jason Clarke) finds comfort in Hamburg with a dashing German (Alexander Skarsgard). Though this is a well-made, occasionally involving film, it's impossible to take the leaps of faith the story asks of us. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
HELLBOY
(Fantasy, R, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The demonic superhero from the graphic novels battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge. With David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim. Written by Andrew Cosby; based on the comic by Mike Mignola.
LITTLE
3 stars
(Comedy, PG-13, 109 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Marsai Martin, the 14-year-old “black-ish” star helped create this charming reverse version of “Big,” in which a ruthless businesswomen finds herself transformed into a middle-school version. Martin fills up the entire screen through the sheer force of her charisma. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
MAZE
3 ½ stars
(Drama, no MPAA rating,92 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Fact-based drama about 38 imprisoned IRA members who escaped from a maximum-security facility in 1980s Northern Ireland. With Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Barry Ward, Martin McCann. Written and directed by Stephen Burke, the movie blends the tension of the prison escape with a solid sense for its characters; it’s old-fashioned, in a good way. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
MIA AND THE WHITE LION
(Drama, PG, 98 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A young girl befriends a white lion cub at her parents' lion sanctuary. With Daniah De Villiers, Melanie Laurent. Written by Prune de Maistre, William Davies; story by Jean-Paul Husson. Directed by Gilles de Maistre.
MISSING LINK
(Animated comedy, PG, 95 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) A Bigfoot-like creature joins others on a quest to find his long-lost relatives in this animated tale. With the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Timothy Olyphant. Written and directed by Chris Butler.
EMBRYO
(Horror, 104 minutes, playing at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 16 at the Darkside in Corvallis) The latest entry in the Darkside’s sci-fi extravaganza series is this 1976 offering, in which a doctor (Rock Hudson) bypasses nature with growth hormones, creating a 22-year-old woman (Barbara Carrera) who becomes his lover. Roddy McDowell and Diane Ladd co-star.
CONTINUING
THE BEST OF ENEMIES
2 ½ stars
(Historical drama, PG-13, 133 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) As you might expect, we get powerful work from Taraji P. Henson as a civil rights activist and Sam Rockwell as a KKK leader forced to work with each other on school desegregation in 1971. But the film falls into such a predictable rhythm, it doesn't quite carry the emotional resonance such a powerful true-life story should convey. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
THE MUSTANG
2 ½ stars
(Drama, R, 96 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) A tight-lipped new arrival (Matthias Schoenaerts) at a Western prison is assigned to a program in which inmates work to tame wild mustands. It's solid if dramatically predictable work, part prison picture, part horse story. Bruce Dern and Connie Britton co-star. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
PET SEMATARY
2 stars
(Horror, R, 101 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) A really smart guy commits one idiotic act after another in this second adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel. Though far superior to the tone-deaf 1989 version, the film ultimately comes across as more grisly and grotesque than scary and involving and thought-provoking. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
SHAZAM!
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 132 minutes, playing at the Pix and Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) A streetwise 14-year-old can magically transform into an adult superhero simply by shouting out one word in this big-screen version of a long-running DC comic book. Zachary Levi brings a jolt of good humor and energy to this good-natured and endearing flick, which has a bit of a dark side as well. Mark Strong is the villain. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
UNPLANNED
(Drama, R, 106 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) This new drama tells the story of Abby Johnson, the youngest clinic director in the history of Planned Parenthood, who then turned into an anti-abortion activist.
WOMAN AT WAR
3 stars
(Comic thriller, no MPAA rating, 100 minutes) Icelandic actress Halldora Geirharðsdottir is sensational in a dual role in this off-kilter offering; she plays a choir director living on her own in Reykjavik, as well as Halla's identical twin sister Asa, a yoga instructor. Halla has launched a campaign of industrial sabotage against a new aluminum smelting plant that threatens to despoil the landscape and the fresh Icelandic air. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD
(Documentary, R, 99 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Using state-of-the-art technology, filmmaker Peter Jackson presents archival footage — restored and colorized — to showcase the soldiers, key events and extraordinary battles of World War I.
DUMBO
2 stars
(Fantasy, PG, 112 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) Director Tim Burton tries his hand with a live-action remake of the 1941 Disney animated flick, about the little elephant with the big ears who can fly, but even though this dramatically inert film tries, it never quite takes off. The cast includes Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell and Eva Green. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
US
3 ½ stars
(Horror, R, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Writer-director Jordan Peele proves that “Get Out” was no fluke with this whip-smart new horror classic. It’s about a picture-perfect American family (Winston Duke) and Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o) arriving at their family summer home, only to confront an identical version of the family (clad in red jumpsuits and wielding sharp scissors) in their driveway. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
WONDER PARK
(Animated, PG, 85 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) An imaginative girl finds herself in Wonderland, an amusement park she created in her mind. With the park falling into disarray, she teams up with a group of animals to save the park. Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, Mila Kunis, John Oliver and Kenan Thompson are featured in the voice cast.
CAPTAIN MARVEL
3 ½ stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 124 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Brie Larson, as the Captain, and Samuel L. Jackson, as young Nick Fury, share great chemistry in a superhero origins story set to '90s hits and filled with fun cultural references. This isn't the greatest Marvel movie ever made, but it's definitely one of the funniest, and one of the sweetest. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
