Go online to find the complete version of the Movie Scene and reviews of new films.
NEW
AFTER
(Drama, no MPAA rating, 106 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A good girl goes off to college and falls for a bad boy. With Josephine Langford, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Selma Blair. Written by Susan McMartin; based on a novel by Anna Todd. Directed by Jenny Gage.
BREAKTHROUGH
2 ½ stars
(Drama, PG, 116 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) Chrissy Metz of “This is Us” delivers a powerful, realistic performance in this faith-based feature, based on a true story, about a mother whose adopted son suffers a catastrophic accident. Josh Lucas and Topher Grace also star. (Katie Walsh, Tribune Media Service)
THE CURSE OF LA LLORONA
1 ½ stars
(Horror, R, 93 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) A hissing, pasty-faced zombie-ghost targets the children of a social worker (Linda Cardellini) in the latest addition to the Conjuring Universe. But any hopes of a creepy horror gem are dashed by the overacting, clumsy plot machinations and cliche-riddled "Gotcha!" moments. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
PENGUINS
3 stars
(Documentary, G, 76 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) The latest Disneynature effort follows a 5-year-old Adelie penguin (Steve, the movie calls him) as he finds a mate, raises the chicks and deals with life in Antarctica. It’s quite good for its type, with some beautiful photography. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
THE PUBLIC
3 stars (Drama, PG-13, 122 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) A severe cold snap drives homeless patrons to occupy a public library in Cincinnati. With Emilio Estevez, Alec Baldwin, Taylor Schilling, Jeffrey Wright, Jena Malone, Christian Slater, Gabrielle Union, Michael Kenneth Williams. Written and directed by Estevez, who spent 10 years working on the script, and who has turned out a smart, well-acted flick. (Rick Bentley, Tribune News Service)
TEEN SPIRIT
(Drama, PG-13, 92 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) A shy teen pursues her dream of pop stardom. With Elle Fanning, Rebecca Hall, Archie Madekwe. Written and directed by Max Minghella.
TRANSIT
4 stars
(Drama, no MPAA rating, 102 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Adapted from Anna Seghers' 1944 novel about a World War II refugee, but hauntingly suspended between past and present, this latest drama from the German director Christian Petzold ("Phoenix") is a quietly extraordinary tale of refugee experiences, then and now. (Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times)
CONTINUING
HELLBOY
(Fantasy, R, 120 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the AMC Corvallis 12) The demonic superhero from the graphic novels battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge. With David Harbour, Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim. Written by Andrew Cosby; based on the comic by Mike Mignola.
LITTLE
3 stars
(Comedy, PG-13, 109 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Marsai Martin, the 14-year-old “black-ish” star helped create this charming reverse version of “Big,” in which a ruthless businesswomen finds herself transformed into a middle-school version. Martin fills up the entire screen through the sheer force of her charisma. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
MAZE
3 ½ stars
(Drama, no MPAA rating,92 minutes, playing at the Darkside in Corvallis) Fact-based drama about 38 imprisoned IRA members who escaped from a maximum-security facility in 1980s Northern Ireland. With Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Barry Ward, Martin McCann. Written and directed by Stephen Burke, the movie blends the tension of the prison escape with a solid sense for its characters; it’s old-fashioned, in a good way. (Kenneth Turan, Los Angeles Times)
MISSING LINK
(Animated comedy, PG, 95 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) A Bigfoot-like creature joins others on a quest to find his long-lost relatives in this animated tale. With the voices of Zach Galifianakis, Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Emma Thompson, Stephen Fry, Timothy Olyphant. Written and directed by Chris Butler.
THE MUSTANG
2 ½ stars
(Drama, R, 96 minutes, playing at the Darkside Cinema in Corvallis) A tight-lipped new arrival (Matthias Schoenaerts) at a Western prison is assigned to a program in which inmates work to tame wild mustands. It's solid if dramatically predictable work, part prison picture, part horse story. Bruce Dern and Connie Britton co-star. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
PET SEMATARY
2 stars
(Horror, R, 101 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) A really smart guy commits one idiotic act after another in this second adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel. Though far superior to the tone-deaf 1989 version, the film ultimately comes across as more grisly and grotesque than scary and involving and thought-provoking. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
SHAZAM!
3 stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 132 minutes, playing at the Pix and Regal 7 in Albany, the Regal 4 in Corvallis and the AMC Corvallis 12) A streetwise 14-year-old can magically transform into an adult superhero simply by shouting out one word in this big-screen version of a long-running DC comic book. Zachary Levi brings a jolt of good humor and energy to this good-natured and endearing flick, which has a bit of a dark side as well. Mark Strong is the villain. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
WOMAN AT WAR
3 stars
(Comic thriller, no MPAA rating, 100 minutes) Icelandic actress Halldora Geirharðsdottir is sensational in a dual role in this off-kilter offering; she plays a choir director living on her own in Reykjavik, as well as Halla's identical twin sister Asa, a yoga instructor. Halla has launched a campaign of industrial sabotage against a new aluminum smelting plant that threatens to despoil the landscape and the fresh Icelandic air. (Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune)
THEY SHALL NOT GROW OLD
(Documentary, R, 99 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Using state-of-the-art technology, filmmaker Peter Jackson presents archival footage — restored and colorized — to showcase the soldiers, key events and extraordinary battles of World War I.
DUMBO
2 stars
(Fantasy, PG, 112 minutes, playing at the Regal 7 in Albany and the Regal 4 in Corvallis) Director Tim Burton tries his hand with a live-action remake of the 1941 Disney animated flick, about the little elephant with the big ears who can fly, but even though this dramatically inert film tries, it never quite takes off. The cast includes Danny DeVito, Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell and Eva Green. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
US
3 ½ stars
(Horror, R, 116 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Writer-director Jordan Peele proves that “Get Out” was no fluke with this whip-smart new horror classic. It’s about a picture-perfect American family (Winston Duke) and Adelaide (Lupita Nyong'o) arriving at their family summer home, only to confront an identical version of the family (clad in red jumpsuits and wielding sharp scissors) in their driveway. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
CAPTAIN MARVEL
3 ½ stars
(Superhero action, PG-13, 124 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Brie Larson, as the Captain, and Samuel L. Jackson, as young Nick Fury, share great chemistry in a superhero origins story set to '90s hits and filled with fun cultural references. This isn't the greatest Marvel movie ever made, but it's definitely one of the funniest, and one of the sweetest. (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times)
HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
3 ½ stars
(Animated, PG, 104 minutes, playing at the AMC Corvallis 12) Hiccup and his dragon, Toothless, seek a mythical land in this entry in Dreamworks' animated franchise. With the voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harrington, Jonah Hill, Kristen Wiig, Craig Ferguson, F. Murray Abraham. Written and directed by Dean DeBlois; based on the book series by Cressida Cowell. Visually stunning, beautifully made and surprisingly moving. (Katie Walsh, Tribune News Service)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.