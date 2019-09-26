Despite topping off at about 1,300 souls, the town of Tangent's produced some of the valley’s finest, loudest sounds over the last 25 years. Grus was born here. H.A.N.D. Sinister Prank. Uncle Spunk. Forrestal’s Fall. Jake Payne and Dixie Creek. Cascade Rye. 30 Pound Test.
Admittedly, a lot of those bands shared members and grew into other configurations. Multi-instrumentalist brothers Zach and Jason Rowe (both have a third brother, Keith) comprised a number of them from the 1990s into the millennium, together or separately, and used those unions to build new groups.
It culminated in 30 Pound Test with Corvallis-bred guitarist Linden Wood and bassist Blake Hansell, one of the most diverse (and heaviest) cross-Willamette pollinations to ever rattle tundra, with Zach a tempest on drums and Jason augmenting his guitar work with haunting flute passages.
After that band dissolved, Zach joined childhood friend and former Forrestal’s Fall bandmate Floyd Jr. McCullough (also of Grus) in 2016 for yet another project — a two-piece, maybe, with Zach on drums and McCullough, normally a bassist, on vocals and guitar.
“We wanted to just jam a little bit,” Zach said. “Floyd had a bunch of songs. We’ve played together for so long that we know each other’s styles. It was pretty much just me and him at that point. For me, it was just about jamming with my best friend.”
About six months later, Zach floated the possibility of a third recruit: guitarist Xion Zoa, then serving with the Linden Wood Band (as well as a veteran of the aforementioned Dixie Creek and Cascade Rye) and joining Linden at Zach’s Tangent studio, Vermin. The two men quickly became friends and within a single practice it was clear that the musical alchemy worked as well. McCullough switched back to bass and the wrapped-tight Minor Anomaly crunch was born.
The trio format was new territory for Zach, but he enjoys it, adding that his already symbiotic relationship with McCullough adds to its sublimity.
“I’ve usually been in four-pieces myself, but it’s pretty cool,” he said. “When you have two guitar players, you tend to follow each other. With a band like 30 Pound Test, when one player takes a solo, there’s someone else there to fill. Floyd and I know each other so well musically that you don’t notice the dropout when Xion goes into a solo.”
And he’s right: you don’t. Minor Anomaly’s available tracks, “Supply & Demand” and “Reserves On,” both recorded at Vermin in 2017, bear the rhythmic sturdiness of plaster while knowing instinctively when to yield. Both wave-crash with righteous Zoa undertows across McCullough’s barbed bass and defiant vocals (“Check out these big, fat pigs with dollar signs for eyes,” he cries on “Supply”) as Zach bashes toward catharsis, a perpetual exclamation point.
The band, however, is well-heeled in other forms, too; Zach plans to release new Minor Anomaly material soon, and a new, four-song, as-yet-untitled EP is presently being mixed by producer Dave Trenkel at his Unity Recording studio in Corvallis. Their live set includes takes on Gnarls Barkley’s “Crazy,” which finally gets the squall it’s long deserved, and Bob Marley’s “Jamming.” It’s an exhilarating summit of myriad inspirations.
“That’s the one thing the three of us love to do,” Zach said of the covers. “Why not take a song and do it yourself, make it yours, spin it out? Floyd and I grew up together and were shaped by a lot of things. He has a country background. Xion is from Texas and has totally different influences, bringing up different people.”
Minor Anomaly’s kept a steady calendar over its lifetime. Sadly, some of those shows have been bittersweet. Necessary, even.
In early 2018, Jason Rowe was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer, and the musical community rushed to support him. The Willamette Valley Music Scene, in fact, booked a successful two-day For the Love of Jason benefit concert that spring, drawing 20 bands from around the state, everyone from Henry’s Child and Jollymon to ED to Shred, Summer Soundtrack and Bikini, to Merlin’s Bar and Grill in Lebanon. Minor Anomaly played the bill, too, of course. It carried a deeper meaning. Zach did everything he could for his older brother, musically, creatively and privately. Theirs was an unshakable bond.
Jason died Nov. 15, 2018. He was only 44 years old. But the imprint he left was immeasurable. And when Minor Anomaly joined the lineup for the Guitars Under the Stars Festival in Lebanon in late July, they weren’t alone. 30 Pound Test was back, celebrating Jason with a raucous, emotional final ride, a euphoria Zach still recalls with pride.
“I’m still speechless over it,” he said, “partially because the set was in remembrance of my brother. It was unreal to play those songs again after not thinking we would ever play them again. To not have him there was pretty intense, but overall, it was very heartwarming, to have so many friends and loved ones be a part of it and playing those songs for and with people who helped 30 Pound Test move up the chain. There were times during that set that Blake, Linden and I all looked at each other, holding back tears and thinking, ‘This is amazing.’”
In a way, Minor Anomaly is both an outgrowth and continuation of that spirit, a melding of friends past and present into a shared musical language that despite its tonal shifts and stretches nonetheless rocks like hell.
“There’s a lot of emotion in these songs,” Zach said, “a lot of hills and valleys. We have a few songs where we drop tempo and songs where we speed it up fast or trip out. We’re musicians, but we’re not playing musician-type music all time. We’ve got a little bit of everything in there.”
Hear everything and more Friday night on a triple bill featuring Minor Anomaly, Eugene’s Hyper Sloth and Lebanon’s Wiley Creek Massacre at Merlin’s Bar & Grill, 45 W. Sherman St., Lebanon. Showtime is 8:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.